SAN ANTONIO — Picking his spots, Julian Champagnie enjoys the rush of trash talking after a made shot. It gets even sweeter against a familiar opponent.

Reigniting a rivalry between two New York City high schools — Bishop Loughlin Memorial sits five miles Northeast of Christ the King — the San Antonio Spurs forward and New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado had plenty to say to each other in the Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"You like that one?" Champagnie recalls telling his former rival.

Evidently, Alvarado didn't. Champagnie's five 3-pointers in the first half helped San Antonio to a seven-point lead at halftime. But it was the Knicks who ultimately emerged victorious, thanks, in part, to Alvarado's seven points and four rebounds.

Alvarado didn't have to say much about that outcome, especially after Champagnie went 0-for-4 from deep in the second half in the Spurs' 105-95 loss. The 16 points he scored in the first half were his only points of the eveing. Champagnie credited New York.

"I think the Knicks just made some good adjustments," Champagnie said. "Credit to them. They're a good team, good coaching staff. I think they did some things that kind of took away the corner 3 and the other 3s. So, we'll figure out ways to kind of find those again."

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) shoots the ball over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Across 19 postseason appearances, Champagnie has averaged 11.5 points, six rebounds and 1.3 steals on 45.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.2 percent from 3-point range. A few games before the end of the regular season, the forward passed Danny Green for the most made 3s in a single season in Spurs history with 195.

For that, Champagnie diverts most praise to the point guards who set him up.

"They pass the ball," Champagnie explained on Thursday. "They do a really good job of finding me when I'm hot, so all credit goes to them."

Specifically against the Knicks, the Spurs' sharpshooter explained his process of getting open looks. When New York helps down low, he typically finds himself open in the corner.

The difference in his success from the first to the second half could only be explained by a lack of shooter's luck. San Antonio's other shooters had his back in that regard.

"You can't control the ball going in and out," Devin Vassell said. "You can shoot with as much confidence as you (want), but at the end of the day, you can't control that. What you can control is everything else. Energy and effort ... that's something we can do a lot better at."

Mar 25, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) reacts with guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson echoed his star, as he has all season. Energy has been a key word for both Vassell and Champagnie. It's largely the reason for their efficiency.

"They've been putting their energy into the right areas, having the right approach," Johnson said. "It's amazing when you do that ... that (is typically) reciprocated."

Vassell finished Game 1 with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field — a stark contrast to his 41 percent shooting clip in the postseason. Like Champagnie, not making enough shots to overcome the Knicks' final push is a tale he remembers too well.

"As a shooter, you get labeled," Vassell explained. "One game you're the best when you make four, five, six, seven 3s. The next game, you're the worst if you can't hit one."

Neither Champagnie nor Vassell give any credence to those labels. Mentally and physically, they've preached staying even-keeled. They added that they feel good. A win in Game 2 to even the series before heading to New York might make them feel better.

And in Champagnie's case, getting a win over his rival adds to the allure. He plans to make enough shots to talk some more trash to Alvarado. But that's to be assumed.

Some East Coast turf is too sacred not to defend.

"I think it's just friendly banter," Champagnie said. "Obviously I've known Jose for a while. He makes one, he talks. I make one, I talk. That's just how New York is. That's how it goes."