SAN ANTONIO — Mitch Johnson knew how it looked. Watching the video in the days that followed, he knew it looked a little mean. But Carter Bryant needed it.

"At times, he probably is trying to do the right thing too much," Johnson said of the rookie, explaining the viral clip of him yelling at Bryant on the sidelines during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. "I just want that kid to play fast and aggressive."

Moments before the exchange, Bryant charged toward Oklahoma City Thunder center Jaylin Williams and the ensuing contact resulted in a charge against the San Antonio Spurs.

Needing every play to go right against the reigning NBA champions, Johnson let Bryant hear it. Then, he applauded the 20-year-old's response to the feedback.

"Carter has been as coachable as anybody," Johnson said.

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) hangs from the rim after dunking ahead of Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Bryant's rookie season has been a melting pot of first experiences. Just by virtue of wearing Silver and Black threads this season, the forward has experienced Las Vegas twice — once for NBA Summer League and once for the NBA Cup Final — gone to Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend and made it through three rounds of the postseason.

Along the way, he's made like a sponge and soaked up as much as he can.

"His drive to want to get better and learn more has been off the charts," Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said. "He's so locked in. He's taking notes. He's energetic, doing everything we ask him to do. It's been good to see C.B., (and) how far he's come this season."

Last June, the Spurs admitted surprise to see Bryant still on the board at pick No. 14.

Realizing their opportunity to add a valuable defender with high upside from the 3-point line, they made the call. Nearly one year later, Bryant has seen time defending three All-Star guards in Deni Avdija, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the playoffs.

Even with his minutes varying nightly, Bryant is glad to be seeing them at all. He'd much rather play eight minutes a night than watch an occasional contest entirely from the bench.

"The biggest for me is just understanding that it's going to take time," Bryant said. "You don't know what the time frame looks like. You may not understand that something won't be in your time frame. I started the year getting a lot of DNPs. Probably once a week."

While the Spurs had to make room for Dylan Harper, they used Bryant's minutes sparingly to begin the season. Mitch Johnson admitted to being a little frightened at the idea of playing two rookies on the court at the same time. But these days, he has no choice.

"He has good raw instincts," Johnson said, "and when he plays free and allows his instincts to follow his athleticism and aggressiveness, good things happen ... it's fun to watch."

Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) talks to the press during Media Day for the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Before Bryant began picking up more playing time, he would use the nights in which he didn't play — those were low point for him, he admitted Tuesday afternoon — to study more on how he could impact winning. He had one teammate's film on repeat, specifically.

"I watched a lot of Devin (Vassell) when I wasn't playing," Bryant said.

Vassell, who has taken a forward leap of his own this season, showed Bryant the importance of buying into the little details. How to time a block, even on a 7-footer, perfectly. How to utilize the midrange to generate instant offense. How to move on defense.

The education extended beyond Bryant's iPad. Determined to mirror Vassell's habits, Bryant began picking pockets of time to study his teammate in the gym.

"Every day after practice, I sit there and watch him shoot for 15-20 minutes," Bryant said. "He's one of my favorite players to watch. He's electric when he gets hot."

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) reacts after making a 3-point basket in the first half during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Such has been the case for the Spurs now 18 games deep into the playoffs. And Bryant, who has found ways to help the Spurs in his own way, is glad he took the time to ask questions. The answers they yielded, evidently, made him a better player.

“If I’m rebounding the basketball well," Bryant began, "or getting hands on offensive rebounds, getting us multiple possessions, I can impact the game. Even if I’m not scoring.”

Keldon Johnson can attest to the rookie's impact this late into the season.

"He's been giving us that spark," the forward said. "He's been amazing for us."

Bryant has more development to do before cracking 10-15 minutes a night for the Spurs, who have proven to be eyeing contention for at least the next decade. If you ask him, he'll tell you he plans to become the best basketball player in the world one day.

He'll welcome that process, too. But for now, he's taking in the sights and sounds of biggest stage in basketball, taking place in San Antonio and The Mecca of Basketball, as the Spurs prepare to take on the New York Knicks in a 1999 NBA Finals rematch.

Facing media for the first time since winning the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, Bryant had to be told by an NBA spokesperson to move closer to the reporters leaning over barriers to get some time with him. All of it was new — down to the carpet he stood on.

Maybe that's why he never dropped the ear-to-ear grin on his face.

"If you played basketball at any level, your dream is to play in the NBA Finals," Bryant said. "The opportunity to be here, you just don't take it for granted. You embrace every moment."