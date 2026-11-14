SAN ANTONIO -- Nobody will ever have to ask the Warriors' Rookie of the Year candidate Yaxel Lendeborg what his 'Welcome to the NBA Moment' was.

He made sure of that with his candid, viral quotes after suffering the most lopsided defeat of his adult life at the hands of Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, a 123-85 drubbing that left the 24-year-old Michigan product at a loss, but not a loss for words.

“We got the s*** beat out of us," Lendeborg told the media in the Golden State locker room. "I don’t know what to learn, I was flustered the entire game, couldn’t make a layup… a layup..."

He trailed off, half smiling and half laughing but definitely not at all because he thought it was funny. The Spurs got out to an 18-0 lead in this game, and the Warriors didn't score a single point in the first quarter with Wembanyama on the floor.

“We just lost by like 100. So you know I'm fucked up mentally right now.”



Yaxel Lendeborg was honest when describing how he felt after the Warriors blowout loss in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/f1zZIIwd4i — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) November 14, 2026

"Nobody wanted to get into the paint, nobody wanted to get the shot blocked by him so we were just doing a bunch of weak-ass floaters, and it wasn’t our game," Lendeborg said. "I don’t know how many of us work on those, especially me I shot like 7 of them in a row, I have never worked on my floater since, like, JUCO."

Before the game when asked about the matchup, his eyes popped with wonder as he spoke with reverance for Wemby, both in the numbers he's putting up and the impact he has on the game. Then he gave an honest answer about his strategic approach.

"I'm gonna try to shoot as many 3s as I can tonight, and just try to bait him into helping out, maybe we get some more kickouts," Lendeborg said, before remembering the most important bit. "Oh, and try to rough him up as much as we can."

Wembanyama did get sent to the floor quite a bit in this game, with Draymond Green doing a lot of the sending, but the focus on roughing him up as much as possible started and ended with the other Spurs obliterating the Warriors' defense as Wemby took on the hits like the tallest tank of all time.

"It's not a good basketball strategy, and it shows," he said afterward. "I'm ready to put my body on the line for the team if that allows us to win by 40."

Lendeborg shot 1-13 from the floor and 0-2 from deep, and San Antonio outscored Golden State by 40 points in his 24 minutes.

"I just wasn't being aggressive, he's skinnier than me, I gotta go put an elbow in his chest and jump into his body or something," Lendeborg said. "If he blocks it he blocks it...I kept going up there scared though, that's pretty much what it was. All of us were kind of scared in a way."

The Warriors scored just 28 points in the paint in this game, and just six points on 3-17 shooting in the paint with Wembanyama on the floor. They went 1-10 on paint shots in floater range outside the restricted area. Lendeborg learned the hard way how difficult Wembanyama makes things, and how otherworldly his defensive talent is.

Lendeborg is a tremendous defender himself, and he's already adept at getting under skin, ruffling feathers and so on. He made headlines after a blowout loss to the Lakers where he picked up a tech for telling Luka Dončić he couldn't score on him.

"Being in it firsthand and seeing all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect," Lendeborg said afterward.

Dončić shot just 2-8 from the floor when guarded by Lendeborg, but 8-8 from the free throw line on three shooting fouls.

The rookie's penchant for trash talk has earned him a bit of a reputation, but his skill is talking even louder. This is not some just some yappy kid coming off the bench; he's a grown man playing a grown man's game to great effect. He's averaging over 20 points and 7 rebounds per game and hitting over 41% from deep as the second best scorer on the team behind only Stephen Curry.

Lendeborg is on track for First Team All-Rookie, and a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. He'll almost certainly headline the Rising Stars Game, and he already aspires to play on Sunday this coming All-Star Weekend.

“I’m trying to be an All-Star this year.” 🗣️



Yaxel Lendeborg sits down with @taylorrooks and says that he has his sights set beyond Rookie of the Year 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ROJ0TSCJnG — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) November 14, 2026

"Smart player, very very intelligent," Mitch Johnson said before the game. "They have a very straightforward order of how they play, especially at their highest level on both sides of the basketball. And so, someone like Lendeborg... with the talent that he has and his intelligence for a young player, he's obviously made quite an impact early, and I think his intelligence is probably the biggest reason for that."

Lendeborg is one of the most polished rookies in recent memory, a difference maker ready for the NBA from day one. But ready for the NBA and ready for Wemby are very different things, in the sense that one of them is incredibly difficult and the other is completely impossible.

There are many things that Lendeborg will look back on fondly after his rookie season is over. Eventually he'll look back on this and laugh, and tell the story on a podcast and shake his head about how that guy Wemby is different. Until then, he seems like the kind of guy who will use it as motivation. But on Friday night in San Antonio, he was still in shock.

"I’m not gonna move past this," Lendeborg said. "Everybody saying throw this out the window, I can’t throw a damn thing out the window, we just lost by like 100, so I’m f***** up mentally right now. We got a game in two days, so we'll see how we can bounce back in that game, I guess.”