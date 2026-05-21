OKLAHOMA CITY — De'Aaron Fox made the decision for himself.

Sixty minutes prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the point guard informed Mitch Johnson that Dylan Harper would be starting the fifth game of his rookie season. Fox was out, nursing right ankle soreness stemming from a re-aggravation during Game 6 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Still only 20 years old, Harper had to grow up fast. He had an hour.

"(I went in) with the mindset of being me,” the San Antonio Spurs rookie said, explaining he'd found out he was starting right before the Spurs' pregame meeting.

Harper's role was solidified within the confines of that conclave. Underneath the seats at Paycom Center, beginning to fill with Thunder fans prepared for their team's biggest test of the playoffs, the guard went through his usual pregame routine.

By the time the ball reached his hands, he already looked comfortable. Harper rounded out the youngest starting lineup in Western Conference Finals history. But you couldn't tell.

“I think that he has shown poise and composure beyond his years," Johnson said. "These guys are looking forward to the moments to step into."

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives the ball while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As the Spurs worked a hopelessly romantic Oklahoma City crowd, Harper found his spots. If there were three defenders in front of his path to the basket, he found the one spot they weren't. If a passing lane was open, he jumped it.

Harper finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and a Spurs franchise record seven steals en route to a 122-115 double-overtime victory. He logged one minute shy of a full game.

If given the chance, he'd have played five more overtime periods.

“It was important for us to get the first one," Harper said. "First to four. They’re the reigning champs ... we’ve just got to keep doubling down on execution and game plans.”

Had it been any other night, Harper's stat line might have stolen the show. If not for Victor Wembanyama's 41-point, 24-rebound outing that included a game-tying 3-pointer with 27 seconds to play in overtime, the rookie could have earned a little more praise.

It's what Harper loves most about being in San Antonio. If 24 points in a playoff win is only good enough for the second-best performance of the night, he's happy.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else," Harper said. "This is where I’m supposed to be.”

Harper has answered the question before. The first time it came up lined up with the end of the Spurs' month-long Rodeo Road Trip, on a night when sleeping in South Texas sounded like Heaven. Harper rested on a barstool in a tiny hallway in Philadelphia.

"(I'm) not comparing myself to anyone," he said, asked about other rookies in his draft class. "Running my own race. We're all in different situations. I'm blessed to be in this one."

Since he was drafted by the Spurs with the No. 2 pick last June, questions loomed over the Spurs' backcourt situation. With Fox and Stephon Castle already handling a majority of the offensive facilitation, where was there space for Harper?

Cooper Flagg stepped into a a broken situation in Dallas as the fated "consolation prize" following perhaps the most polarizing trade in NBA history, when the Mavericks shipped Luka Dončić to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis. Ace Bailey — Harper's Rutgers teammate — understood his open runway came with low season expectations in Utah.

Even V.J. Edgecombe got lucky, as injuries kept Joel Embiid from playing consistently and a 25-game PED suspension sidelined Paul George for quarter of the year.

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) looks on with Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Harper wasn't afforded the same luxury as his draft mates, but he got something better: eleven months after being drafted, he's still playing meaningful basketball.

"Not a lot of people get this experience," Harper said. "Just to be part of such a great organization with a great group of guys. I feel like the locker room is great.”

From the jump, Harper spun his situation into a positive. Coming off the bench meant he had players to look up to. Specifically, those at his position.

The rookie spent a majority of his first month picking Fox and Castle's brains about playing in the NBA. The entire time, he knew he was as capable as they were of impacting winning.

"He was as good (as he is today) eight months ago," Johnson said, "but we wanted him to get some corporate knowledge, learn the program, fundamentals of this league."

Harper's knowledge came to a head after Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. His willingness to learn and soak up experience on the bench paid off massively.

He fielded another question confidently: "Why were you so open to everything?"

"For moments like this," Harper replied. "I’ve never been in this position, but you’ve got to embrace a position like this if you want to help the team. That’s the biggest thing.”

Devin Vassell greeted Harper in the hallway before anyone else.

As the Spurs walked off after their double-overtime war, the rookie needed to be reminded of his skill. Even in the wake of Wembanyama's Midwestern takeover.

"I don't understand it," Vassell told Harper with a smile. "You're going on fast breaks, one-on-three, and laying it up like there's nobody in front of you."

Harper had found his way to the rim multiple times. At times, he slipped through gaps only he could see; making up the second half of the "Slash Bros," that was almost expected.

"The way he's able to get the paint (and) finish, I haven't seen it like that before," Vassell said. "Truthfully. To think he's just a rookie and he's going to keep growing, keep getting better — the sky is the limit for him ... the league is in trouble for a very long time."

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) in the fourth quarter during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

In the regular season, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Since his postseason debut, those numbers have increased as his role continues to grow — watching him from the bench, Wembanyama can't help but see a dash of himself.

"He's just amazing," Wembanyama told a reporter in French. "He's extremely impressive coming off the bench. When I'm on the bench and he's one of the first options on offense, he's really, really impressive ... we rely on him a lot, on both ends of the court."

Like the rest of Harper's teammates, Wembanyama is most impressed by the point guard's maturity in Year 1. Beyond his play style, which resembles that of an eight-year NBA veteran, Harper appropriately reacts to each in-game situation he's thrust into — guarding the league's back-to-back MVP in the Western Conference, notwithstanding.

If it helps the Spurs secure their sixth championship, Harper is all in.

“We’re just going to keep on fighting," he said. "I think when we have a great group of guys who are fighting for each other, it opens up everything and allows us to win games."

A year ago, Harper refused to answer specific questions about the Spurs beyond the reputation that preceded them. Once he was drafted, those walls came down.

"I'm ready to get things rolling," he said at his draft night podium.

Still unaware of what was ahead, Harper radiated unbridled optimism. Every game since, he's grown more certain that he's where he's meant to be. That included earning a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie First Team, announced by the league Wednesday evening.

The Spurs, who didn't blink twice selecting him second-overall, already knew what Harper was capable of. They, too, have been proven right. Still, it amazes them.

Dylan Harper, through 81 games of his NBA career, tends to have that effect.

"He didn't just get this talented or this good," Johnson said. "For him to buy into the role in front of him ... it's hard to do any time. To do it as a rookie in the playoffs is ridiculous."