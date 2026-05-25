Inside the Spurs' Chess Move That Swung the Western Conference Finals Against the Thunder

SAN ANTONIO -- Avid chess player Victor Wembanyama fielded a question about the so-called chess match of a playoff basketball series, the tactical adjustments from game to game, after the Spurs made their best move of the season to even the Western Conference Finals.

"There's definitely similarities, as in any strategy game," Wembanyama said. "It's fun, it's very fun to the play in the playoffs."

At this point everyone knows that Wemby trained his body and mind with the Shaolin monks this offseason. After a dominant, pivotal win over the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama channeled the Wu Tang Clan.

"The game of chess is like a sword fight; you must think first... before you move."

Sampled from the 1983 film 'Shaolin and Wu Tang,' those are the first words you hear on Da Mystery of Chessboxin' off the Wu Tang Clan's debut album. Wembanyama and this Spurs team's first playoff run is on par with Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers). It's a group of young, hungry, talented people who come together as a group to blow peoples' minds in their first opportunity to do so.

"In the playoffs at some point, especially when a series drags on, everybody knows the other team almost by heart, so it's different," Wembanyama said. "I would say the coaches hold a lot of this load of the chess match. Our coaching staff, all the strategy, it's a lot. They do a lot of film and work really hard."

The Joy of the Chess Match

The competitive fire Wembanyama feels about stuffing Chet Holmgren on the biggest stage yet is the same way his head coach Mitch Johnson feels about trying to outfox Mark Daigneault, though perhaps with a bit more mutual respect.

"It's a lot of fun, to be honest. I really enjoy it," Johnson said before the game, a genuine sparkle in his eyes. "Every series seems like it's just a whole different world than the other one. This is our third one now, and the games are long, the series are longer, and there's so many things that happen throughout it, and a lot of the circumstances are uncontrollable, and then there are things that you try to do to put your team in a good position and help the guys, and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

Mitch Johnson with a sparkle in his eye talking about the chess match:



“Mark's a hell of a coach, so there’s quite a bit that goes into it. I think there was a 24 hour stretch where if I wasn't sleeping, I was doing something trying to be better… selfishly it's a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/RE2yryDGI3 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 24, 2026

"I've got tremendous respect for Mitch," Daigneault said. "I've known him a long time. We were in the G League together. I've always respected his character, his professionalism, even just watching him from a distance operate. Obviously, he's a head coach that's in a very high-profile situation, because this early success of the team, and he handles it with class and grace and competence, so I've got tremendous respect for him, their staff, their organization, their team."

Daigneault knows a thing or two about being thrust into the spotlight as the young head coach of a talented young team. He won Coach of the Year in 2023-24 after guiding the Thunder to the number-1 seed as the youngest team to ever get there. The next year he won the title, and he wants to repeat just as much as anyone on the court.

"It's like the players; there's no place you'd rather be this time of year than playing in these games," Daigneault said. "There's only four teams left playing right now, and it's the height of competition. It's the height of challenges. There's a lot of times where you're going to take punches when you're in the conference finals, you're playing against another great team, but it's much better to be in the ring than not. So we try to embrace it as a team, me included, our staff included, everybody."

These were the two best teams in the league this year, and after the Spurs ate the Thunder's lunch in the regular season and Game 1 of the series, OKC punched back twice to take a 2-1 lead. Johnson knew that the situation called for a change, and he relished the opportunity.

"Sometimes you have to adjust or react to something that they're doing, especially at a high rate, if it's going well for them," Johnson said. "Obviously this team is the defending champs, and Mark's a hell of a coach, so there's quite a bit that goes into it. I think there was a 24 hour stretch where if I wasn't sleeping, I was doing something, trying to be better, or I was in the game. So yeah, selfishly it's a lot of fun."

At one point during NBC's broadcast, a view of Johnson talking with Wembanyama on the sideline cut to Gregg Popovich talking with Tim Duncan in a box overlooking the court. It sent an emotional chill down the spine of Spurs Nation and the basketball world at large.

still thinking about this cut from mitch and wemby to pop and timmy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KtGGBxe9W0 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 25, 2026

The grandmaster's presence is beyond symbolic. According to De'Aaron Fox, Pop made an unprecedented appearance in the San Antonio locker room after the Game 3 loss.

"Pop's been around throughout the course of the season, but that was the first time he walked into the locker room and was like, 'Nah, that's BS. That's not how we play basketball.' Obviously, he had some choice words for us," De'Aaron Fox told Tracy McGrady on the NBC postgame show. "That was the first time he came into the locker room right after a game and told us how he felt, and everybody felt that, Mitch was in there [GM Brian Wright] was in there, all the players down to the staff... and that's the first time I've seen that."

After Game 4, Johnson credited his players with both embracing the strategic adjustments and simply doing their jobs at a higher level.

"We spoke pregame about the chess match, and you can get into a little bit of a whirlwind in terms of do I adjust and counter or do I just want to do it better?" Johnson said. "Both answers are right when you talk about them in a meeting room, and those guys have done a great job of executing a little bit of both, and I thought tonight was probably their best performance, maybe of the year, because of the circumstances of just being better at a lot of things."

His superstar player agreed, without saying too much.

"I'm not going to get into details, but in general, being more disciplined and just trusting the game plan even more," Wembanyama said.

What Defensive Adjustment Did the Spurs Make?

Devin Vassell smiled, knowing he had slipped up just a bit.

Not on the court, as the six-year vet has been nearly flawless there for his entire postseason run.

But at the podium after the game, asked by a nosy reporter about that balance between adjustment and execution that his coach had just spoken about, Vassell acknowledged the obvious.

"I think we made a great defensive adjustment," he said, before smiling, pausing, and choosing his next words carefully.

"I don't want to say what it was," he said. "I think we made a great defensive adjustment, and like I said, we were just able to rotate the shooters and not give them so many wide open open 3s. I feel like they had so many wide-open over 3s over the past couple games, and you got to respect them, especially if they're making them. So we were trying to cut them out with that."

While it's understandable to avoid explicitly revealing state secrets, anyone with eyes and a modicum of basketball knowledge could see the adjustment, and could probably have seen it coming from a mile away.

Vassell is absolutely correct that the Thunder had attempted too many wide-open 3's to start the series. According to the NBA's tracking data, OKC shooters were left wide open on 77 of their 119 3-point attempts and converted on just about half of them.

Some of it came down to lapses in execution, but the structure and principles came from a coaching decision by Mitch Johnson and defensive mastermind Sean Sweeney. The idea was clearly to force the ball out of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's hands by trapping aggressively and often, and if that meant clean looks for guys like Alex Caruso and big Jaylin Williams they could live with it.

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during game three of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

They wanted to make someone else beat them, and multiple someone elses did just that in Games 2 and 3, and almost in Game 1 as well.

"They made a lot of shots, a lot of them that we wanted them to shoot," Spurs guard Stephon Castle said before Game 4. "Some of the shots they made were from guys that we wanted them to take those shots, and you know, they made them."

Overall, the strategy backfired. It allowed the role players to get hot, which then created more openings for SGA, who got his buckets regardless of the intense defensive focus on him from all five guys on the floor.

It called to mind an inexperienced player who feels the threat of the queen in open space and chases her around the board, not quite thinking about what her next move will be. As a result, she picks off unprotected pieces until the entire defensive structure is compromised.

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the first quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

In Game 4, the Spurs' braintrust decided to get back to basics and defend SGA more straight up. They showed him multiple bodies when he drove, but they stayed a bit closer to the players on the perimeter.

“We contested 91% of shots today," De'Aaron Fox said. "That’s just a recipe to win the game. If they make the shot, tap them on the butt, they made a good shot, but we're just trying to make it as difficult as possible for them to score, especially in the half court, and I think we did a good job of that tonight.”

The defenders off the ball weren't exactly married to their respective shooters, but even if they made a pass at Shai they got home before the end of the night. The Thunder shot 1-11 from deep in the first half as they scored just 38 points, a purely dominant defensive performance.

The pawn structure was nearly impenetrable, a simple but perfect lattice that gave the opponent no easy lines of attack.

"I thought the guys did a great job of just being connected, where you're in team defense," Johnson said. "There are times, depending on the situation and the spacing and the circumstances, where you have to continue to move as the play unfolds and develops. I thought we did a good job of being in, showing a crowd, but then also making appropriate reads and movements off that."

Johnson got fired up in the first quarter when Keldon Johnson jumped a passing lane to deflect a ball, and that level of activity became a constant for San Antonio in this contest.

"Just for our culture, that's super important," Wembanyama said of the strategic aggression. "Pretty much everybody would do that if they could trust that the rotations are their behind, but we got good individual defenders, so when we connect individual and team defense, it holds team to low scoring numbers."

The Key is the Castle

In theory, the tradeoff when you stay home on the shooters is that the heliocentric star would have an easier time scoring. The Spurs, however, have such high-level defensive talent on the roster that they can afford to play Shai pretty straight.

Everyone knows that Victor Wembanyama anchors this Spurs defense, but fans who are tuning in for the first time in the playoffs are learning very quickly that Stephon Castle spearheads things for San Antonio at the point of attack.

"Best perimeter defender in the league, and he holds himself to that standard," Vassell said of Castle. "He buys in all the time, he's ultra physical, knows how to slide his feet, has quick hands, and is just a pest the whole game. You don't want to get beat up all game, getting hit, getting hit, getting hit, and that's what Steph does, so credit to him for stepping up like that."

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) and guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

While Castle got the primary assignment, the Spurs are uniquely equipped to rotate multiple defenders into that difficult one-on-one matchup.

"It's a whole team," Vassell said. "At the end of the day, somebody got to switch on to him, whether me, [Julian Champagnie], Fox, whoever it is, I mean, it takes a whole team to try and guard somebody like that. Steph's been great, and we need everybody on the team to be great."

With Castle and friends inside Shai's jersey and Wembanyama locking down the rim, the other three defenders on the floor didn't need to help nearly as aggressively. SGA shot 6-17 from the floor in Game 3, but had 12 assists and just a single turnover. In Game 4 he hit 6-15 from the field to go with 7 assists and 4 turnovers. In the loss, he shot 3-12 from outside the restricted area as he hoisted contested jump shots over fantastic perimeter defenders.

SGA scored all three times he got to the basket. On two of those plays Wembanyama was catching a breather, and on the other he was guarding his man at the top of the arc.

If Wemby is the queen on the chess board with unlimited range and more moves than anyone, Castle is the rock-solid rook. It's the obvious metaphor to make, given the whole castle thing, but any chess player knows that if you play the game right, you can apply constant pressure and win it with just a queen and a rook playing in space.

"Those guys did a heck of a job, obviously, with their dynamic ability on that end to lead that I guess you could say, just in terms of resistance and the physicality, and trying to make them take tough shots without fouling," Johnson said.

How Many Moves To Checkmate?

"Toad style is immensely strong and immune to nearly any weapon. When it's properly used, it's almost invincible."



-Wu Tang Clan, Da Mystery of Chessboxin'

Johnson and his coaching staff flipped the strategy in Game 4, and the Spurs flipped the series. They could have gone back to Oklahoma City down 3-1. Instead of arriving on death's door, they exposed what could be a fatal flaw for the Thunder.

More specifically, this game exposed the injuries to key playmakers that have unfortunately become a theme of this series on both sides. The Spurs have seen Fox and Dylan Harper limited, but they're back on the court and contributing at a high level.

For the Thunder, Jalen Williams missed yet another playoff game due to a left hamstring that has hamstrung him for most of the postseason. Ajay Mitchell, another guy who can put the ball on the floor, also missed Game 4 with a soleus strain.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the first quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Castle felt the absence of his fellow point guards as he turned the ball over 20 times in the first two games due to the focused pressure OKC was able to apply, and in the two home games with Fox back he's coughed it up just twice.

Gilgeous-Alexander now faces much the same issue, and it's the Thunder on the back foot and hoping for reinforcements. He's used to sitting the entire fourth quarter because the game has already been decided, and he did that on Sunday night in San Antonio, but for the first time in a long time he sat there contemplating what went wrong in a blowout loss.

Playing Shai straight up, on the ball with Castle and at the rim with Wembanyama, is an adjustment that would be difficult for Oklahoma City to scheme for even with their full complement of players. Without them, it resulted in the best offense in the playoffs putting up their worst scoring performance in years.

Castle was at the forefront of that counterattack, and Wembanyama at the heart.

"I saw a lot, and I'm not surprised," Johnson said about his team's resident chess player, who finished with 33 points in addition to the unbelievable defense in the 103-82 win. "I think our competitive response all year has been pretty good, and he's been at the forefront of that more than not. And I think tonight he felt, not speaking for him, but from my perspective, an obligation to set a tone for us in a variety of ways... the aggressiveness was a reflection of that."

Wembanyama was happy with the way he and the Spurs answered, but not surprised. He's been anticipating the next move all postseason long, and he's trying to turn the advantage in the midgame into a decisive endgame.

"We didn't do nothing unexpected, but the truth is that we had never been in this kind of situation before," he said. "It was our first deficit in the playoff series, and we just responded. It was nothing amazing, it wasn't magic, we just did what we needed to do. And the series is far from over. We got six more wins before we can rest."