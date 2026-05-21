OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Julian Champagnie had time to react, he watched the ball bounce right by him, due whichever cardinal direction the baseline sat.

Stephon Castle, albeit unintentionally, faked his teammate out. Champagnie broke toward the corner, expecting Castle to cut, but after one step, the point guard changed his mind. Castle threw a bounce pass to no one, giving the Oklahoma City Thunder, already holding a five-point lead, possession with 1:01 to play in the fourth quarter.

Champagnie could have made the shot and cut the lead to two points. Instead, Castle logged his ninth turnover of the game, and his 20th between Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals — an NBA playoff record across a two-game span.

"It's more personal on my end," Castle admitted postgame, taking accountability for the San Antonio Spurs' empty possessions in their 122-113 Game 2 loss. "I put us at a disadvantage. Some of it comes with fatigue, but at this point in the season, there's really no excuse."

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and guard Ajay Mitchell (25) defend during the second quarter during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Wednesday night was another exercise in maturity for Castle, now in his second season. Walking through the doors of the interview room came with consequences: the 21-year-old knew he'd be pressed about his ball security mishaps to begin the series.

As the game's leading scorer, he owned it. The time spent bantering with reporters also gave him the chance to discuss what was missing. More specifically, who was missing.

"Obviously, one person can't make up for what (De'Aaron) Fox ... or Dylan (Harper) brings for us," Castle said. "We're just trying to do it as a team."

Midway through Game 2, the Spurs lost Harper to an apparent right hamstring injury. After taking a few spills in the fourth quarter, the rookie came up gingerly and trotted to the locker room with his jersey covering his face. He did not return.

Harper's absence marked two key ball-handlers lost to injury. Losing him mid-game was hard enough, but it provided a burst of motivation for the Spurs still competing. In that sense, entering the night knowing they'd be without Fox proved more costly.

"When you’re down some of your primary creators and initiators, it causes a little bit of an extra strain," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We’ll have to be sharper."

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson reacts in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As close as they came to winning in Game 2, the Spurs' need for Fox is clear. Still without a timeline for return after re-aggravating his right ankle in Game 6 of the second round, San Antonio is impatiently awaiting the game it can have him back.

"He's tough as nails," Keldon Johnson said in Minnesota. "He really sets the tone for us even (with) a bum ankle ... he (has been) a big part of our success."

Beyond Castle's individual woes, the Spurs struggled to keep up with the Thunder in Game 2 as it reaped the benefits of a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revenge game. Extra pressure on Wembanyama from Isaiah Hartenstein down low prevented an offensive explosion from the Frenchman, placing the scoring burden in the backcourt.

Without Harper and Fox, that meant Castle. And he scored — even throwing down a two-handed poster dunk on Hartenstein — but sped up too much, at times trying to erase an entire deficit in one possession. It kept San Antonio from getting comfortable.

Castle owned that, too. He preached what Fox has told him all season.

"I have to take my time a lot more on the offensive end," Castle said. "Make the simple read."

Fox has taken both games in from his seat on the Spurs' bench. Watching his squad silence Paycom Center before giving it fuel two nights later has forced him to find other ways to reach his teammates without gracing the court. He's leaned on his basketball instinct.

"Sometimes you play a team and they have one ball handler," Fox detailed, "and we're able to wear that guy down, and it makes it hard for that team."

He continued: "What separates us, and I think it's both offensive and defensive, is we trust each other. We let the ball breathe. The ball moves. The ball has energy."

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) embraces guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during the second half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wednesday night didn't follow the blueprint the Spurs turned to during their first two series against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder's lead got down to two points, but never flipped in the Spurs' favor in the second half.

"We need some poise for sure,' Wembanyama said. "Taking care of the ball, helping the main ball handlers and being aggressive ... we have to help our ball-handlers."

The Frenchman spoke on the importance of having Fox on the sidelines, even wearing street clothes. His coach, meanwhile, defended the star's extended absence — the Spurs have afforded him to make the decision to return on his own. He's remained cautious.

"He's one of the toughest guys in the league," Mitch Johnson said. "He doesn't miss any games. He's one of the guys who doesn't talk about (pain) much, doesn't show much."

If it were the regular season, Fox would likely have been ruled out for weeks. If it were the regular season, the Spurs wouldn't be so panicked without their veteran.

Unfortunately for them, neither is the case. And Castle, battle-tested through two Western Conference Finals games, has learned another important lesson.

He needs Fox as much as the next guy. As a steadying force for his explosive nature.

"Having another ball handler on the court at all times is definitely a luxury," Castle admitted. "A big thing is playing off two feet. Not getting sped up."