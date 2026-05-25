SAN ANTONIO — Julian Champagnie planted the seed in Devin Vassell's mind: If the Oklahoma City Thunder was going to play physical, the San Antonio Spurs had to fight back.

“Hit back," Champagnie said, answering a question about the proper response to the Thunder's aggressive defense against Victor Wembanyama in Game 1. "Honestly, hit back."

Wembanyama was nowhere to be seen on the play Vassell decided to follow through on that advice. The Frenchman was still in the backcourt watching his teammate nab his second straight steal and flip it ahead to Stephon Castle. For the second straight possession, Castle hit the deck on his dunk attempt after a hard foul by Oklahoma City.

The Spurs' team security only moved quickly enough to hold back Castle. Vasell's PSA (personal service announcement) to Ajay Mitchell featured a few not-so-friendly smiles.

"That's my brother," Vassell said of Castle, explaining the incident postgame. "Two times in a row, he's about to go up for a dunk ... it looks like (Mitchell) pushed him. That could be a dangerous play, so I went and had my teammate's back."

Had the incident been brewing for a week, over the course of three games?

“There’s a little bit of animosity building up," Vassell answered, "and I’m cool with that.”

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) react at each other in the second half during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Vassell finished the evening with 20 points, seven rebounds, a pair of assists and one technical foul. His effort, while characteristically efficient (50 percent from the field), came in a losing effort — a pivotal Game 2 that put the Spurs' backs against the wall for Game 4.

The latter piece of his evening is what stuck most with Vassell.

"I'm grateful to be in this position," the shooting guard said, "but I'm not satisfied at all with how I played. Even though you say it was a good game, we lost ... and it was a big game."

Entering the postseason, Vassell acknowledged how long overdue his first time playing basketball through April felt. In six seasons, the Spurs had only seen the NBA's Play-In Tournament twice. Vassell had a small role on those teams. But he's grown since.

"I feel like my game translates a lot for big moments," Vassell told Spurs On SI. "I'm excited for that. I'm just trusting that work and getting ready for when my number is called."

While Vassell finished Year 6 averaging the second-lowest shot attempts of his career (11.3), and lowest since Wembanyama's arrival in 2023, he maintained similar efficiency from the floor and the best efficiency of his career from beyond the arc.

In 67 regular season appearances, Vassell averaged 13.9 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists on 44 percent shooting in 30.5 minutes per game — also the fewest since Wembanyama.

Perhaps his best performance of season came when San Antonio needed him to overcome the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time of the season in the NBA Cup. That night, he showed his capabilities as a first-option weapon, unsurprising to his teammates.

"We all know he can shoot the ball," De'Aaron Fox said Sunday morning ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, "but he's been one of our better defenders ... rebounders. He's been one of the reasons we've able to stay afloat, fight back in a lot of these games."

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) defends during the third quarter during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In the West Finals alone, Vassell is averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 rebounds to go along with 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He's made up, in part, for a lack of offensive production by Fox and rookie point guard Dylan Harper, both of whom are nursing injuries suffered before and during the Spurs' series with the Thunder.

As his teammates noticed, not even a 10-point, sub-35 percent shooting clip in Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers affected his confidence.

That's perhaps the part they've enjoyed most about watching him.

"He doesn't lose his process," Castle said. "Whether he's mising or making shots, he always brings energy to the game. I think that never wavers on the defensive end. That's why he's been rewarded with good games and good shooting games."

A pair of quick 3s from Vassell helped balloon the Spurs' 15-0 lead to open Game 3. As usual, his production affected most of what his squad was able to accomplish. In his words, a lack of mental toughness resulted in that lead, and game, slipping away.

Wembanyama echoed the 25-year-old's postgame diagnosis.

"I feel like each and every one one of us have to be better," Wembanyama said. "As a team, as an organization ... we're just going to have to find the answers."

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A few seasons ago, the answer would've been placing the right pieces around Wembanyama. The discourse then shifted to finding ways for the Frenchman to stay healthy. Now with both happening at once, the Spurs are still working on figuring out the playoff Thunder.

If it wasn't clear enough entering the series, part of the solution is Vassell's ability to spark instant offense and fuel the defense next to and without Wembanyama and Fox.

"We've asked him to guard guys and make shots, and he's done that," Johnson said. 'We're going to continue to need him to do that to give ourselves a chance."

Against the Trail Blazers, the Spurs leaned on Vassell to take home Game 1 en route to a five-game series victory. Facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, the shot of his life justified the faith his teammates placed in him on offense and defense. The forward has blocked a 7-footer in every round of the playoffs.

"They're already six inches taller than me, so what's the point?" Vassell said, citing blocks on Donovan Clingan, Rudy Gobert and Chet Holmgren thus far. "I feel like those are real statements ... I go up there and get a block ... and the next thing you know we're on the run."

Against the Thunder, Vassell plans to come through on both ends of the floor once again. Facing the toughest deficit of his career, he knows he has no choice.

"We can be a lot better," Vassell assured after Game 3 on Friday. "We will be a lot better."