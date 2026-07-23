'Iron Sharpens Iron' | New Spur Tobias Harris Works Out With Wemby, Fox, Barnes

SAN ANTONIO -- A few weeks after joining the Spurs as a free agent, Tobias Harris is already in Texas working out with his new teammates.

"Iron Sharpens Iron -- Katy Edition" is the caption veteran forward Harrison Barnes used for the photos he shared Wednesday of himself and Harris in the gym with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

Iron Sharpens Iron — Katy Edition pic.twitter.com/Xdy0564lvl — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) July 22, 2026

On Thursday, the Spurs posted more pictures from the run and confirmed the speculation that Katy-native Fox hosted the workout at his place out there.

Putting in work together this offseason 🤝@swipathefox hosted some summer workouts at his home gym this week 🦊🫡 pic.twitter.com/pvC9W1BMIO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 23, 2026

Fox has spent most of his career with Barnes by his side, from Sacramento to San Antonio. When he came to the Alamo City, one of Fox's stated goals was to form the best pick-and-roll pairing in the league with Victor Wembanyama, and while the two do have good chemistry together, they've never had a healthy offseason to lock in like this. It's good to see Fox out on the court after a high ankle sprain limited him in the playoffs.

Harris comes to the Spurs with a chance to perform the starting power forward role that Barnes began the last season with before he went to the bench in favor of Julian Champagnie. Last year the 34-year-old Harris was the second-best player in the postseason for a Pistons squad that won 60 games as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. From the photos, it appears the 6-foot-8 pair of Barnes and Harris matched up together during the workout at Fox's. Iron sharpens iron indeed.

next chapter loading 🔋 pic.twitter.com/yU0Modcb13 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 23, 2026

Elsewhere, other Spurs are getting their offseason work in as well. Trainer Olin Simplis, The Guard Whisperer, has posted a few videos of his work with Stephon Castle who he's been working with for a long time.

Spurs star Stephon Castle getting offseason work in 🙌



(via @osimplis/ IG) pic.twitter.com/hAXb6bMFxw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 22, 2026

Simplis has also been putting in work with Carter Bryant, who played in a couple of contests at Las Vegas Summer League to go beyond his comfort zone and expand his game. According to the recently-drafted rookies, Bryant was in San Antonio at their first workouts to help get them acclimated before Summer League began.

Spurs guard Dylan Harper is a part of Wembanyama's 2K cover, and he posted a few photos from his own offseason workout on his Instagram.

Then there's Keldon Johnson, the longest-tenured Spur, who often spends time in China during the offseason and seems to be having a good time over there.

Keldon Johnson arrives in China to commence his China tour!#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/N4xa99W3JV — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 19, 2026

Everybody on the team probably needed to take some time, physically and mentally, after their magical season ended in disappointment in the Finals just over a month ago. Harris could be a player who makes a difference this season, and the Spurs are certainly happy to see that he's already in the gym with his new teammates. The closer we get to training camp in September, the more we'll see the guys getting together like this.