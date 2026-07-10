LAS VEGAS — While the Summer Spurs continue their Summer League slate at Earth's "dystopia," this week, the San Antonio Spurs handled their top offseason priority at home.

Announced by the team Friday afternoon, Victor Wembanyama signed a five-year rookie maximum extension to remain in San Antonio through the 2031-32 season. The deal is worth $251 million over five years, with a player option in the fifth season.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Frenchman opted for a deal worth 25 percent of the salary cap in Year 1 instead of the Rose Rule-maximum-allowed 30 percent. His deal could have reached up to $303 million, but Wembanyama chose to allow the Spurs more financial flexibility.

Wembanyama's extension comes at the heels of a rather quiet Spurs offseason. After drafting a pair of rookie centers — Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance and UConn's Tarris Reed Jr. — in the first round of this year's daft, San Antonio signed Tobias Harris to a two-year contract in free agency and brought back Harrison Barnes on a one-year deal.

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman now prepares for his fourth season after a magical trip to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks, which he called the "biggest lesson of his life."

"I can't tell you exactly what the lesson is," Wembanyama said at Frost Bank Center after his Spurs were eliminated in five games, "but we're learning from that, for sure. I'm learning more than any other time in my life before ... it's been hard and full of lessons."

Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) talks to press during media day at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 64 regular season appearances last year, Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks on 51 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from 3. In the playoffs, each of those figures slightly dipped as he learned the lay of the land.

Perhaps he'd be OK with the learning curve, had it not led to the Spurs' untimely collapse against the Knicks, who trailed by double digits in every game of the series.

"Every game had the same scenario," Wembanyama said. "(All) five games ... in how relentless we were in our mistakes and (how relentless) they were in punishing them."

Despite boasting the third-youngest roster in league history by average age to make the NBA Finals, San Antonio seldom used it as an excuse for its play. It rebuffed any narratives that it was ahead of schedule, and continues to assert that its success is recreate-able.

Keeping Wembanyama at the center of its development is integral to that effort.

"I've always said the guys on the court will dictate how fast we go," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said after Day 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft. "They drove really fast this year."

Wright continued: "It was obviously a great season. A lot to learn and grow from. I know the guys will take that into the summer and continue to improve."

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) comes off the court during the third quarter during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since joining the NBA in 2023, Wembanyama has quickly established himself as one of the league's premier two-way superstars. The 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, since earning that award, has added two All-Star selections, two All-Defensive First Team selections, an All-NBA First Team selection and the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Award to his résumé.

The 21-year-old has also led the league in blocks in each of his first three seasons — including in 2025, when he appeared in just 46 games before a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder sidelined him for the remainder of his sophomore year.

"He can literally do anything that you could possibly ask for," De'Aaron Fox attested.

Wembanyana choosing a team-friendly deal furthers the obvious expectations for a championship within the next five seasons. While he can't stop thinking about the way his third season came to a close, he plans to be better entering Year 4 in San Antonio.

"It's painful," Wembanyama said, bluntly, of losing in the NBA Finals, "but I'm not running away from that. I'm using that to fuel me. I'm not satisfied with not winning."