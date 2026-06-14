'It's Painful': Wembanyama on Lessons Learned as Spurs' Dream Season Ends in Nightmarish Finals Collapse

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Spurs fell apart for the fourth time in the NBA Finals to end their incredible season in bitter disappointment, they solidified a memorable legacy as a contender that couldn't have been closer, and couldn't have been further away.

The Knicks won the best-of-seven series in 5, which sounded absurd as a prophecy when Method Man foretold it at halftime of Game 4 at the Garden. New York only outscored San Antonio by 12 points for the whole series. The Spurs led by double digits in every single game, and every single game got close by the final minute. But they don't give you the Larry O'Brien trophy because you were close.

All season long people said the Spurs were too young, too inexperienced, too raw to win a title in Victor Wembanyama's third season. San Antonio spent the first three rounds of the playoffs disproving that theory, but right when they reached the Finals their Cinderella run ended with their carriage turning into a pumpkin and immediately decomposing in the heat of June.

"We didn't deserve to win the games," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "There's a lot of level of execution. There can be rebounding. There can be end-of-game details. There can be starting the game where you get the lead and then you don't sustain that. NBA games are long, it happens during the regular season, too. Everything is much more on stage during the Finals when everybody's watching. We weren't ready to win an NBA championship. The better team won. We did a lot of good things, and we didn't finish the job. That's what it is."

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson reacts to a play against the New York Knicks in the second half during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Knicks deserved to hoist that trophy, closing out three close games on the road and a 29-point comeback on their home floor, a stunningly-composed end to an all-time great playoff run and a 53-year playoff drought.

As great as the Knicks were, and they were fantastic, there are parallel universes very close to this one where this series ended in five games with the Spurs lifting the trophy to cap off one of the most incredible seasons ever. Three universes down the way, in a world where San Antonio made a few less awful errors, the Race for Seis is complete and there's a parade on the River Walk.

On top of what it would have meant for the Spurs to bring a title to San Antonio in any context, think about the historical implications of it all. It would have been unprecedented to end a playoff drought that long with a championship, and as a 22-year-old Finals MVP Victor Wembanyama would have supercharged his journey toward Greatest of All Time territory.

That's what makes it so painful for Wemby and the Spurs to be in this universe, so close they could almost taste the champagne, and so far away for at least another year because of their own mistakes. It's hard to put into words what happened, or how much it hurts. Wembanyama tried.

"Compared to anything before, this is the biggest lesson of my life, the biggest learning moment," he said. "I can't tell you exactly what the lesson is, but we're learning from that, for sure. I'm learning more than any other time in my life before... I don't think we could have learned more and gained more experience in one Playoff run and in one season, and personally in 18 months. It's been hard and full of lessons."

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to the media after the New York Knicks defeat the Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Johnson said it was a bit too early to look back on the season in its entirety, but did his best.

"We've been blood, sweat and tears for nine months basically. It's over," he said. "There will be plenty of time for reflection... On the surface level, I don't think anybody other than the people in that room expected us to be here. So there's a lot of good in that. There's a lot of pain in what just happened. Both things can be true."

We can hold two things. Wembanyama, who was compared to an octopus by Spurs legend George Gervin before the game, might be holding eight things as he grapples with this loss.

At media day before the season, he set a goal of making a top-six playoff spot. It seemed lofty at the time, as most pundits and prognosticators had San Antonio fighting for a play-in spot. If you had told Wembanyama or anyone in Silver and Black at that point that these guys would unseat the defending-champion Thunder and give themselves a golden opportunity to win the Finals, it would have seemed like a fantasy.

Perhaps that's why this Spurs team never stopped believing, why they stared at a 3-1 deficit and truly believed they could overcome it experience be damned. They came back from down 3-2 against the Thunder. They met every challenge until it came time to close out the Knicks, and after they failed to meet that challenge three times in four tries in increasingly-awful fashion, they still felt, and rightly so, that if they cleaned up a few things they would be right back in it. Wembanyama could hardly believe that they didn't figure it out.

"It surprised me that every game has the same scenario," he said after Game 5 as the visitors lifted the Larry on his home court, in front of thousands of fans who invaded from up north. "Every five games in the series had the same scenario, how relentless we were in our mistakes and they were in punishing them."

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson talks with San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) against the New York Knicks in the second half during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

If the games ended after 46 minutes, the Spurs would be champions. If Wembanyama didn't throw the ball off of Steph Castle's back, if San Antonio drove a few more times in Game 4, if Castle and De'Aaron Fox shot better than 6-26 in Game 5, it could have all been so different.

If if if if if. But the Spurs put themselves on the wrong side of 'if.'

"The margin of error is very, very thin," Wembanyama said. "Our domination stints are absolute. We absolutely dominated for most of the series. But our errors, our mistakes, are punished so hard that we can't have ups and downs like this. So much, you know. The ups are okay. The downs... is the reason we lost.

The shocking and upsetting ending to this shocking and joyful season will leave everyone on this team with a lot of complicated feelings to process.

"I want them to feel all the emotions," Johnson said. "I feel that, too. Whatever they feel, that's real. That's what is competitiveness. That's what makes you better. That's what pushes you to continue to improve in the dark, long hours when nobody is around. We improved a whole lot this year. We still have a lot now. More motivation to continue to get better."

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with his teammates after the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The lack of experience that everyone talked about all year finally reared its ugly head. If there's a positive to take from just how brutal this Finals was for them, it's that this team finally faced the heartbreak that almost every champion ever has felt before they finally reached the mountaintop, from Jerry West to Jordan and LeBron.

"It's painful," Wembanyama said. "But I'm not running away from that. I'm using that to fuel me. I'm sure all these guys you named, they're not satisfied with being eliminated in earlier rounds or not making the Playoffs. I'm not satisfied with not winning. But as I said, this is the biggest lesson of my life. As a team, there's no better experience than what we just lived."

The Spurs would love to have kept building on top of one of the most impressive NBA championship runs in history, but they aren't going to stop building just because they lost.

"Teams that have been in this space before typically have a group of people that have played together for some time. A lot of times that shows itself in the slowest part of the game and at the end of the game. These guys are going through that for the first time this year and then in the Playoffs for the first time, the Conference Finals and the Finals. They're typically a lot better in year two and year three."

San Antonio worked their way into contention way ahead of schedule, which means they're unlikely to panic and make a seismic roster move.

De'Aaron Fox is taking a ton of the blame on his shoulders after the veteran point guard who the Spurs brought in exactly for situations like this shot the ball terribly in Game 5 and made some awful mistakes as the Spurs coughed up Game 4. But San Antonio would not be here at all without his play and his unselfish leadership throughout the season. They probably don't make it past Oklahoma City if he doesn't play through a high ankle sprain, which can't possibly be healed all the way.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) makes a jump shot of New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Johnson has been criticized for some of his coaching in the Finals, from sticking with Fox through his struggles to allowing his guys to play undisciplined enough to blow a 29-point lead. But San Antonio would not have gotten here without the play style, habits, and intense brand of basketball that Johnson and his staff established. They finally found their breaking point as a group, from top to bottom.

"We have to get better individually, that's as a coach and as players, and continue to help them," Johnson said. "They have to continue to help themselves. They'll continue to learn about each other and be better."

One point of internal growth will likely come from Dylan Harper, who finished his rookie season as one of the most poised and ready players on this San Antonio team.

"It meant a lot," Harper said after leading the Spurs with 25 points off the bench in Game 5. "Whole lot to grow on. Whole lot to learn on. At the end of the day, this is my first year. Can’t keep moving forward if you don’t got a positive attitude. Obviously we lost and I wanted to win that, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to bounce back."

Wembanyama may open next season as the favorite to win MVP, and he needs to get better too. There were times where his youth became visible. There were times when he did too much, and other times where he didn't do enough. He'll learn from it all.

There are no guarantees, but there's a very good chance that he and these young Spurs will be back here sooner rather than later. However long it takes to get back to this biggest stage and come out victorious, that's how long Victor Wembanyama will feel the bitter disappointment of this missed chance at glory.

"What I'm pissed about is that there's probably a hundred games before we can be back in the Finals," he said. "I don't know how to say it in English, but I'm going to have to hold that inside of me and slow down and wait and execute for a hundred games."