NEW YORK — Both Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle knew they weren't seeing the ball.

Still, up by three points with 17 seconds to play in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, needing a win to avoid going down 3-0 in the biggest series of their lives, the guard duo felt a sense of peace. Their third had the ball in his hands. He had the look in his eyes.

De'Aaron Fox was not going to let the San Antonio Spurs' drop another game. His 16-foot stepback jumper between O.G. Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns ensured it.

"Fox is such a smart player," Castle said after the Spurs' 115-111 victory cut the New York Knicks' series lead to 2-1. "Having the ball in his hands late is like a comfort thing for us."

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks to move the ball past New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) in the second quarter during Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Fox finished the evening with only 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the floor in the Spurs' first win of The Finals. Up until the final possession, his shot wasn't falling.

Chalking it up to the Basketball Gods, Fox knew it was just one of those games for him.

"It's a make-or-miss league a lot of times," he said. "A lot of times, (you) get to your spot. If you miss that shot, it is what it is. You try to make that shot more often than not."

And when luck isn't in your favor? Fox defers. He said it felt good to hit a shot down the stretch, as he's done several times before, but the point guard had a backup plan in mind; Fox led all players in assists in Game 3. He logged eight.

"I feel like whether he's shooting the ball well or not," Castle began, speaking on his counterpart, "(Fox) generates a good shot for us pretty much every time."

Since San Antonio traded for Fox, discourse regarding whether a trio of him, Castle and standout rookie Dylan Harper would mesh together offensively. All three thrive with the ball in their hands. As a result, all three have learned how to pick their spots.

For a veteran boasting a Clutch Player of the Year Award he won back in 2023, end-of-game possessions tend to default to him. That hasn't changed much all season.

"De'Aaron has been one of the best closers in this league for the last ... five to seven years," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. "He's been a great closer for us. We trust him with the basketball in his hands."

Victor Wembanyama, asked a similar query, wasted no time signing off on Fox as a dependable star in clutch situations. He liked the word Johnson used: trust.

"It's not even a question," Wembanyama said. "That's his identity. The trust is complete. We know (he's) ... as reliable as they get. Experienced. He brings everything we need."

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) vies for the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In his first playoff run with the Spurs, Fox has averaged 15.9 points and 5.9 assists on 42.8 percent shooting from the floor. He's added 1.2 steals per game while placing fifth in assist percentage and ratio across players with at least eight postseason games played.

While Fox's scoring has taken a dip compared his regular season averages, when he logged just shy of 19 points per game, he's continued to bring serenity to the Spurs' offense.

Even if it isn't him getting to the rim on every possession, San Antonio's turnover frequency significantly decreases while he runs the backcourt. That hasn't been lost in translation.

"His ability to touch the paint against whoever," Castle said, "whether it's a layup for himself ... or finding kick-outs ... those are all big-time plays. I mean, the box score doesn't always show it. But the way he's affected our team all year is the reason why we're here."

Entering The Finals, Fox cited a desire to "taste success" in a way he didn't while with the Sacramento Kings. Through three games, the Spurs' objective of winning a title has proven to be, expectedly, difficult. Yet cloe games give the point guard reason for hope.

Down 2-1, the Spurs have diagnosed the reason for their shortcomings.

"It's not like we just coming out here and getting rolled," Fox said.

Fewer turnovers, offensive rebounds — the Spurs are losing that department by seven through three contests — and more ball movement to counteract the Knicks sit atop the list of things to fix heading into Wednesday's Game 4 in New York. Wembanyama added another.

"Most importantly," he said before Fox spoke. "It feels like it's communication ... knowing our coverages. Knowing our plays on defense, knowing our plays on offense. Being there early and letting our teammates know what to do if we see things."

Mar 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) look back up the court in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With over 100 games played — six against the Knicks, counting the regular season and NBA Cup Finals, the Spurs are well accustomed to the tendencies of their opponents.

In the same vein, they know there isn't much more they can throw at the Knicks to catch them off guard. Just like Fox can't do much more than get to his spots.

Citing an obvious confidence in their chances at making an NBA Finals comeback, Fox explained that all San Antonio needs is a chance. It gave itself one by taking Game 3 on the road, and plans to keep that window open with another upset on Wednesday.

No matter how close Game 4 gets in the final two minutes, the Spurs will feel a sense of comfort if the ball rests in Fox's hands. Make or miss, he gives them a great shot at success.

"The ball finds who it needs to find," Fox said. "You continue to play the right way. I think that's all it is ... There's a reason we got here. There's a reason we've been competing at a high level this entire season. We don't want to come here and change what we're doing."