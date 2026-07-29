2K27 Trailer Features Wemby, Spurs Teammates, Fiesta Crowd, Finals Details

SAN ANTONIO -- 2K27 cover athlete Victor Wembanyama stars in the new trailer for the game, along with his Spurs teammates, the fiesta-colored crowd that popped in the playoffs, fun Finals details, and an interesting guess at San Antonio's starting lineup.

The very first frame of the trailer, released by 2K and the NBA on Tuesday, shows Wemby meditating on the bench with his eyes closed, a sea of pink, orange and teal behind him. The horns of Baby Keem's hit "family ties" announce the alien's arrival, and a shot clock counts down. When it runs out the screen flashes to the 2K27 logo over a scene from the Finals: The big Larry O'Brien trophy at center court under a Spurs logo, a sea of San Antonians in fiesta gear, and fan's best friend the Coyote riling them up.

Knicks fans calm down, and Spurs fans be warned, the next shot shows Jalen Brunson under the iconic ceiling of Madison Square Garden, followed shortly by Karl-Anthony Towns. There's plenty of Brunson, including a clip where he hits a shot over De'Aaron Fox and celebrates. The Finals patch is visible on the back of the jerseys, a nice touch. It's also there for a dunk by Wembanyama over OG Anunoby, as the San Antonio bench leaps up to celebrate in front of the vibrant crowd.

The trailer contains a ton of cinematic moments featuring the cover athletes, as Wembanyama covers the standard edition of the game while Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose have their own special editions. It also highlights the many faces in new places: LeBron tossing the chalk as a Sixer, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as rivals, Anthony Edwards throwing a saucy pass to LaMelo Ball, Giannis in Miami and Ja Morant in Portland.

Wembanyama's favorite part of the cover is that it includes his teammates, the first cover like that in the game's history.

"If I had to choose, that's what I would do, put my teammates in there and a moment of emotion," he said. "I don't think there's a singular better photo for the cover."

There was good reason to be emotional in that moment; Wembanyama had just hit a shot to send the Spurs to the playoffs for the first time in seven years. That moment is recreated in the trailer in all its theatrical glory, including a shot from behind Wemby as he watches the shot fly through the air under San Antonio's five championship banners. When it falls he's swarmed by his teammates. The trailer, much like the Spurs' season, fades to black with the Knicks celebrating.

It’s really wonderful that Wemby’s 2K cover photo comes from this moment, with his Spurs teammates, celebrating the biggest shot of his life to that point



This is when he ended the 7-year playoff drought in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/BiPEIP6PC1 https://t.co/X19rGlf7VD — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 22, 2026

Fans wanting more nuts-and-bolts gameplay will need to wait a bit longer for that, but this trailer is about hype and scene setting and the details there are pretty choice, especially for the Spurs and their fans.

We get a view of the team preparing for tipoff against the Thunder, with the Oklahoma City crowd clad in alternating sections of blue and white. As they line up for the opening tip we see an intriguing (but probably inaccurate) guess at San Antonio's starting lineup.

Wembanyama stands ready to jump center, flanked by Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper as he is on the cover of the game. Stephon Castle is there along with someone wearing number 23, and zooming in reveals that player to be the newly-acquired Tobias Harris. He's never worn 23 before, and it's unclear if that will be his jersey number in San Antonio.

All indications are that Harper will continue coming off the bench next year with Fox starting. The biggest debate among Spurs fans this summer is whether Harris or Julian Champagnie will start at the power forward spot.

Whatever happens in real life, fans will be able to play around with their own preferred lineups when the game releases. There will be a preseason breakdown on August 18, followed by early access for those who purchase the ultra or deluxe edition of the game on August 28. If you get the standard edition of the game, and many Spurs fans will probably want a physical copy of that one, you'll have to wait until September 4.