LOS ANGELES — Ron Harper Jr. patted his chest three times in a slow rhythm. His attention belonged elsewhere, but he registered the question.

"Me," he said confidently, claiming still to have his little brother's number.

Ron Jr. and Dylan Harper — both representing their respective teams at NBA All-Star Weekend on the West Coast — grew up on the driveway. Games were played in droves, and, at first, Dylan had a hard time beating Ron Jr. But it wasn't unheard of.

"You think I've never won?" he pressed a reporter, taking offense to the thought. It was a sensible response, considering he'd lived 19 years.

The last time the brother's played each other, regulation finished early: Ron Jr. was fouling too much. It didn't stop Dylan from giving his brother his flowers. With a catch.

"He's a great player," the San Antonio Spurs rookie said before answering the same question his brother did. "Just the confidence he shows — I mean, we've all got that same confidence. Obviously ... I'm saying I'm going to win 10 out of 10 times."

It may be awhile before the two can settle the score on pavement, but Friday evening, they'll have a chance on hardwood. Dylan, playing for Team Melo for NBA Rising Stars, is set to face off against Ron Jr., representing Team Austin with other G League talent.

Dylan will have familiar reinforcements, however. Also suiting up for Team Melo will be Stephon Castle and Harper's former Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey.

"Our bond is unbreakable," Dylan said at the NBA Draft. "Whichever team gets him is going to be very happy that they picked him. For me and him, this is a dream come true."

Bailey echoed that sentiment again.

"We've been together a long time," he said. "It's just good sharing that experience with D-Harp. He's my best friend. It's a blessing. Not everyone can say they shared that."

Dylan has experienced several firsts this season. Beyond his first preseason and regular season games, the rookie made his first on-team best friend. He scored his first 20-point game, got his first win, sat out his first game and handled his first shooting slump.

He didn't let the latter discourage him from developing his shot.

"The game's going fast," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson admitted, "(but) Dylan is doing a great job of shot preparation, and he's shooting it with confidence."

Landing in Santa Monica a day before a busy All-Star Weekend marked a first of its own. This time, Dylan has a village behind him, excited to watch him experience it.

"I know what it was like coming in as a rookie," Stephon Castle explained. "I'm sure he's having fun. I just want him to go out there and play free in the Rising Stars game. Because an environment like this, I feel like it suits his game perfectly."

In addition to teaming with Castle, whom Dylan says he hangs out with every day, Dylan, Ron Jr. and their father have their own contest scheduled Saturday evening. Competing in the NBA's Shooting Stars event, the trio will band together looking for hardware.

"It’s going to be hard to win,” Dylan laughed.

It's not the kind of contest Ron Sr. is used to. Not anymore. Still, having him around will make Dylan's experience in Los Angeles better.

I wouldn't want to have any other way," the rookie said. "Just being here, to be in this spotlight. It's great feeling ... having him and everyone else, it's going to be a big weekend."

This season, Dylan is averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 47 percent shooting from the field across 43 appearances. As part of a three-headed hydra running the Spurs' backcourt, his trajectory as a Rising Star is apparent. When De'Aaron Fox or Stephon Castle slow down, he's repeatedly picked up the slack.

"Being a point guard, especially," Bailey began, "leading the offense. When he gets downhill, he's finding his teammates. It's crazy. Special, at this level."

His admittedly "rough" older brother, watching from the wings, couldn't be prouder.

"I was kind of hoping he went to San Antonio," Ron Jr. said. "Just being his brother, wanting the best for him, I know an organization like that's always going to take care of him."

So far, the Spurs have made another Harper a star. Midway through the season, Dylan is experiencing a first that Castle experienced last season, and Victor Wembanyama the season before. Being a Rising Star isn't something the third-in-line takes for granted.

In other words, Friday evening will mark a big moment for Dylan. And his brother, his father, his best friend, his teammates and his coach.

But don't forget the last one. It's important.

"For Rutgers, too," Dylan said.