'Competitive Bully': Spurs' Harrison Ingram Poised for Growth in Year 2
Hubert Davis didn't beat around the bush. Harrison Ingram is a bully.
The North Carolina Tar Heels coach saw it immediately — any chance he had, Ingram was pushing his teammates to be better.
"He brought it every day," Davis told Spurs On SI, "and if you didn’t bring it, you were going to get bullied on the court. You had to respond."
By his lofty standards, Ingram was the most competitive player Davis had coached. Two years at Stanford opened the door for the forward to join what he deemed basketball royalty. He didn't take that lightly.
"We had a really tight team," Ingram said. "We were all close. Every day we’d go at it ... there were fights in practice."
Ingram earned the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Award straight out of high school before joining the Tar Heels as a junior search of an NCAA Tournament berth. That season, North Carolina advanced to the Sweet 16, but fell two points short of an Elite Eight bid at the hands of Alabama.
As a self-proclaimed play-finisher, Ingram found success from beyond the arc. In 37 appearances, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3.
It was enough to earn him an award named after a San Antonio Spurs great. He just didn't know he'd be headed there next.
"That was pretty cool," Davis said.
Ingram likens the day-to-day grind of an NBA season to a video game. The ever-popular NBA 2K franchise, to be specific.
"You ever heard of it?" he asked.
Most have. Ingram was like most — he grew up playing the game with hopes of one day being one of the playable characters. After he was selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, that became a reality.
The then-21-year-old had a chance to make an immediate impact for his new squad, and earned himself a two-way deal to play for the Spurs' G League affiliate in Austin. That much still gets him at times.
"Even now," Ingram told Spurs On SI. "It still doesn’t feel real. I’m in the NBA."
Ingram's journey to the NBA wasn't linear. After his first season with Stanford underscored by his Freshman of the Year victory, declaring for the NBA Draft seemed to be foregone conclusion.
For once, an injury came in handy.
"I ended up hurting my wrist," Ingram said, "so I had to get it repaired. I didn’t want to go into the NBA with that, so I went back."
The result was a nearly identical second campaign. Ingram averaged the same number of points per game, but benefitted from more reps and continued growth. The biggest personal lesson he learned isn't lost on him, either.
"I wasn’t ready," he said, reflecting on his decision to return to college. "I was going to go because they were telling me to. But mentally, I wasn’t ready."
Another year with the Cardinal gave Ingram pause. He felt there was more to his game than what he'd shown; one more season felt like an appropriate step. When he re-opened his recruitment, Davis jumped at the opportunity.
"To be able to recruit him a second time and for him to come here," the coach said, "man, what a blessing and an honor ... the only downside that I can say about Harrison is that I only got to coach him one year."
With the Tar Heels, Ingram mustered up the best shooting performance of his collegiate career. He also learned to rebound, which Davis claims played a large role in his draft stock.
The coach also claims Ingram stumbled into a perfect situation.
"I was happy he was picked by the Spurs," Davis said. "In the 12 years I was in the NBA, that was the one team I wanted to play for."
A normal day can look a variety of ways for Ingram and his fellow two-way teammates, Riley Minix and David Jones-Garcia.
"We’re all going through the same thing," Ingram said. "The only way to get through it is together. We hype each other up and get better."
The benefits are obvious. If minutes aren't available with Big Team in San Antonio, the trio can get reps in Austin with minimal pressure and later see how their role translates to the NBA. Where the latter emphasizes spacing and movement, the G League allows for more on-ball work.
Still, the back-and-forth isn't for the faint of heart.
"There are times you don’t want to do it," Ingram said. "There are times when you wake up tired, or you get back at 3 a.m. with the main team and you have to drive down to the G League and play a game."
Admittedly, it doesn't get easier. But Ingram learned to manage.
He focuses on the bigger picture.
"I’m here playing basketball for a living," Ingram said. "Whether they want me in the G League or the NBA ... I don’t really care. I still get to play basketball and go compete."
Of course, Ingram is still eyeing en eventual standard contract in the league, but following the steps necessary to do so is of utmost importance. He's well aware of the Spurs' commitment to patience.
"There's been numerous success stories," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson explained. "Numerous players who have used that as a launching pad to improve or find opportunities.It's an investment that's well worth it."
Ingram has turned to another fellow Tar Heel Harrison Barnes since joining the Spurs. The forward sees Barnes' catch-and-shoot ability as a learnable trait. He also turns to Julian Champagnie, who's recently broken out in San Antonio; Keldon Johnson, too, given his ability to adapt to any given role.
"Those are my guys," Ingram said. "The whole team, we’re all close. They all give me tips and they all play the game differently, so it's about finding your role ... what the team needs you to do."
Like many, Davis was among those pleased with Ingram landing in San Antonio. He lauded its treatment of players and commitment to developing players, and sees how Ingram can fit into its system.
The forward is in for some changes this season. The Austin Spurs squad, fresh off a trip to the G League semifinals, is planning to rely on a quicker pace. Ball pressure, physicality and rebounding will be paramount to that effort.
Nothing is changing about the organization's DNA, however. As important as basketball is, the Spurs plan to tap into every aspect of every player.
"The holistic approach is everything," new Austin Spurs coach Jacob Chance said during training camp. "The basketball piece (exists), but there's physical performance. The mental part ... social and emotional aspect, as well."
Ingram hasn't known Chance long — he still keeps up with former Austin Spurs coach Scott King, who since joined Mitch Johnson's staff as an assistant — but he likes what he's seen so far.
"He always gives the players time to talk," Ingram said. "If he’s about to start and he sees a group of us talking on the sideline about the last play, he lets us talk it out first. I really like that."
As Ingram continues his development, he'll lean on the guidance of the former Australian coach. And Davis has a tactic or two to pass along.
"I used to poke at him a little bit," Davis joked. "If somebody was pouring it on him, I was like: 'There he is! That's where you guys need to score! Just go right at Harrison!' I mean, he would just get so mad at me."
Ingram isn't keen on showing any vulnerability. He's used to being the bully on the court, but beyond Davis' uncanny ability to mess with him, it's the pressure of chasing a spot in the NBA that fuels him.
Like Gregg Popovich imparted on Big Team, Ingram knows there's always someone who wants to be where he is.
"The whole NBA is pressure," he said. "There’s always a guy behind you fighting for your spot ... who would kill to have your spot."
Chance noted that every player on his roster has different goals and ambitions; he plans to meet them where they are, which has left a positive impression up and down the roster.
"You can tell people truly care about you," Austin Spurs guard Kyle Mangas said. "There's a reputation here. There's a standard."
Friday evening, the Austin Spurs begin their season on the road in Birmingham, Ala. Beginning on a positive note is just one the team's goals. It'd go a long way toward returning to the G League Playoffs.
"We lost in the semis last year to the team that won it all," Ingram said. "We'd like to get over that hump and get there ourselves."
As Ingram looks to lead the team in his second season, he'll have a slew of supporters keeping tabs. Davis might be the meanest of the bunch — par for the course for a "competitive bully."
"To be able to see Harrison live out his dream of playing on the highest stage," the coach said, "that's something I hope for all of our players. But to be able to see it play out in Harrison has been fun."
Harrison seems to think so, too. Like he's done since high school, he'll shoot when needed. He'll facilitate if necessary.
And he'll bully his teammates when it's called for.
"Now I understand what they want," Ingram said. "This year, I plan to just go out there and do that."