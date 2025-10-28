Exclusive: Scott Duncan Explains the Making of 'The Boy From St. Croix'
AUSTIN, Texas — A documentary starring one of the most storied San Antonio Spurs greats is making its world premiere Tuesday evening.
Directed by Scott Duncan, the older brother of five-time NBA champion Tim Duncan, "A Boy From St. Croix" depicts Tim Duncan's upbringing and offers a deeper look at the legend he became in San Antonio. It's set to premiere at the 32nd annual Austin Film Festival.
All Scott Duncan had to do was ask his little brother.
"He trusts me and understands my style," Scott Duncan told Spurs On SI. "He 100 percent trusts me ... but just this whole process is another step for him."
Scott Duncan, a 10-time Primetime Emmy Awards winner and among the most decorated cinematographers in sports and reality television, has spent years working on the popular TV show, "Survivor."
His accolades also include wins at various film festivals and recognition for his camera work at the Olympics, the Ironman Triathlon and the FIFA World Cup. Still, tackling a family story presented a different kind of challenge.
"You want to get it right," Scott Duncan said. "It was definitely so close to the heart for me and my whole family — our father. It was emotional a lot of the time ... was the most challenging thing I've ever done."
The island-native wrestled with several questions: "What story should I tell? What's the right scene? Feeling?" Ultimately, he left it up to his subject.
"I started by letting Timmy talk," he said.
The film opens with Tim Duncan submerged underwater — a nod to his initial dreams of becoming an Olympic swimmer. From there, The Big Fundamental's story is fleshed out. Basketball and all.
"We were a good team when Tim came," Spurs center David Robinson says in the film. "Timmy made us a great team."
Scott Duncan partnered with Words + Pictures to finalize his brother's story; Aaron Cohen, the studio's Chief Creative Officer, produced "The Boy From St. Croix." As a self-proclaimed basketball nut, it was a dream, especially since Cohen had personal history with Scott Duncan.
"It was just great," Cohen said. "It was really one of the first films that we've done. It's been a journey. An awesome one."
Both creatives boasted the film's authenticity. Between home video of Tim Duncan, testimony from St. Croix and several Spurs figureheads — including since-retired Hall-of-Fame coach Gregg Popovich — the flim aims to show who Tim Duncan was, and who he is.
In post-retirement land, apparently that includes plenty of motorcycle rides.
"I taught him how to ride a motorcycle," Scott Duncan said. "He started taking motorcycle trips around the world with me."
Throughout a 20-season career, Tim Duncan had amassed five NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVP Awards, two league MVP Awards, 15 NBA All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA First-Team nods and eight All-Defensive First Team honors, among others.
In addition, No. 21 is enshrined in Spurs history, and Tim Duncan's 2021 induction into the Hall-of-Fame was part of the deal for Popovich to finally accept his own. Still, his legacy is hard to encompass
"What do you do after you retire after an amazing career like that?" Scott Duncan said. "How do you top that? I've just been trying to also do things with him like (that) that I think are important. The film was just a great thing that he and I could do together."
"He just does all the things that you're supposed to do on a basketball court," Cohen added, "and then you don't know anything else. And he's sort of like: 'You don't need to know anything else.'"
Tim Duncan is cautiously excited for the world to get its first look behind the curtain. At how his good became his better, then his better his best.
More than that, he's proud of his brother.
"This is just another step for him," Scott Duncan said, smiling. "I think, to enjoy retirement finally."
"The Boy From St. Croix" will make its world premiere at 7 p.m. Central at the Bullock IMAX Theatre in Downtown Austin Tuesday evening. A secondary screening will be held at the nearby Texas Spirit Theatre at 7:20 p.m.