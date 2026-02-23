AUSTIN, Texas — Keldon Johnson has a request: Ask San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper how many times he's been fishing in his life.

"Ask him," the forward insisted. "I've never heard Dylan say he's a fisherman."

The rookie, posting on social media asking Central Texas locals their favorite fishing spots, perplexed his elder forward. Not for the sudden interest, but rather the potential hassle.

"If he wants to go fishing, I'll take him fishing," Johnson joked at the Four Seasons Hotel, "but I don't want to get the fish on the line, and then he's scared to take it."

Johnson, a Virginia country boy, has laudable experience in the hunting and fishing spheres. He wears cowboy boots at every opportunity and keeps his animals in mind each time he leaves "Longhorn Ranch" in Boerne.

For the first year of his career, such was the case. Even as a Spurs rookie, Austin and the G League marked "home base." Johnson didn't much mind.

“It’s something special," Johnson explained. "My whole first year ... I had the privilege of playing for the fans in Austin. Being able to come back and put on a show for this fanbase is very important to me. This is where it all started for me."

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) dribbles in front of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) in the first half at Moody Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Back in Austin for the fourth season in a row, Johnson relished in his full-circle feelings. As part of the Spurs' ongoing effort to expand their fanbase further into Texas, a pair of games at the University of Texas' Moody Center have become tradition.

San Antonio is still reaping the benefits of its initial push north.

“We went into this confident," Spurs Sports & Entertainment SVP of Strategic Growth Brandon James told Spurs On SI, "but there was a lot of unknown. We were one of the first NBA teams to put true intentionality in expanding the market beyond their home city.”

The Spurs began their annual “I-35 Series” in 2022 in an attempt to grow their market size. Sitting in the league’s bottom 10 in market footprint created the need to think bigger, and with much of Austin’s basketball fandom unclaimed, the organization saw its chance to engage a new demographic.

Meeting fans where they were came first. Victor Wembanyama came second. After his arrival in 2023, a new wave of Spurs fans emerged. That wasn't lost on the Frenchman.

"Austin is super cool," Wembanyama said on his third trip. "For me, San Antonio, they’re my people, but Austin, they’re my people, as well. They welcome us and show much love."

Wembanyama is far from the only one in San Antonio to resonate with Austin.

“It’s obviously not a San Antonio home game, but we’ve still got a lot of fans out here,” Stephon Castle said. “No matter where we play, we’ll always have a little bit of energy.”

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; The San Antonio Spurs Coyote performs in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Moody Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

After the series' initial success, San Antonio began to expand its presence in Texas' capital beyond the pair of games. Implementing "Spurs Week" in Austin featuring activations at local coffee shops, player appearances and community outreach efforts helped gauge local interest and drive more attention to the Spurs.

In return, Spurs gear grew in popularity. It's what James envisioned when he pictured success in Austin. But even he saw more than he thought possible.

“The reception has been far beyond what we could’ve imagined," James said. "From attendance at our events ... to obviously the sellout of every game we’ve played here. And also the increase of Austin fans coming to our games at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.”

Winning the games, of course, helped matters more.

“It’s great energy out here," Devin Vassell said. "I like the change of pace. There’s always a lot of love. It almost feels like a college atmosphere all over again.”

Keldon isn't the only Johnson with early ties to Austin, Texas.

Hopping off the team bus before grabbing his bags, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson took in the air. Austin was no California, but the scene didn't feel far off.

"I've always loved the city," Mitch Johnson said. "The food, the people, the music, the culture, time being spent here ... there's some West Coast vibes."

Johnson, a Stanford graduate, spent three years with the Austin Spurs beginning in 2016 before joining Gregg Popovich's assistant coaching staff in 2019. Like Keldon Johnson, he has that time to thank for the position he holds now.

"I think I grew probably as a coach in Austin more than I ever have in terms of a three-year period," Mitch Johnson said. "The G League allows players and staff to learn on the job and make mistakes and get an opportunity right away."

Feb 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson signed during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Moody Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It was an easy sentiment for current Austin Spurs coach Jacob Chance to echo.

"The thing about culture is, the separator is who's actually willing to do it," Chance said. "And do it for longer. San Antonio has done that forever."

Since assuming the role after reigning G League Coach of the Year Scott King departed Austin to join Johnson's staff, Chance has aimed to instill the same values in his own roster, looking to make a postseason push alongside Big Team.

That recent success has helped James' push to connect the two cities.

"We obviously have an amazing fan base and support group in San Antonio," James said. "We wanted to make sure we did the proper storytelling on why Austin is important.”

This season, the Spurs welcomed the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings to Moody Center amid a six-game win streak. Two more sellouts further proved Austin's growing interest in Spurs basketball. The atmosphere both times didn't disappoint.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect," said Luke Kornet, who grew up near Dallas, "but the environment was awesome. It’s been cool, it feels like a break from a normal game."

Added Castle: "It felt every (bit) like a home game.”

Feb 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Overall View of Moody Center during the second half of a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns at Moody Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Part of that magic came from the Spurs themselves. Part of it came from the conscious effort to recreate a night in San Antonio. Spurs Coyote — and Coyote Jr. — performed alongside the Spurs Hype Squad during timeouts. Zay Zay Aquino emceed the evening while the Jackals led the crowd during their pregame routine.

“We wanted to be very careful to not do anything that detracts from that true home experience," James said. "To make sure that when fans walk into any building that we call home, they feel our Spurs presence in a way that is unique to our culture."

Off court, Harper and Carter Bryant helped the Spurs unveil a refurbished court during a community event for 50 residents and staff members of Foundation Communities M Station Apartments in East Austin. That held just as much importance as the games.

"We view (Austin) as part of our home," Mitch Johnson said.

Feb 20, 2026; Austin, Texas; USA; San Antonio Spurs rookies Carter Bryant (11) and Dylan Harper (2) huddle with a group of kids at Foundation Communities M Station Apartments after unveiling a refurbished basketball court. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Two blowout victories in three nights helped set the stage for the Spurs' most successful outing in Austin to date. It also helped them continue building momentum.

Still sitting second in the Western Conference, every game result matters.

"We’re trying to build toward something," De'Aaron Fox said. "This is the first time a lot of guys have played meaningful basketball after the break. Right now, we’re trying to continue to build toward being ready when we need to be. That’s in April.”

Scheduling the I-35 Series immediately after All-Star Weekend helped break up San Antonio's annual Rodeo Road Trip, set to continue in Detroit Monday evening. While they were in town, they relished in the friendly crowd and quasi-home court advantage.

"It's a lot nicer to jump on a bus to meet my family than fly across the country," Mitch Johnson said. "To be able to schedule these games here is much appreciated."

For four years, James and the Spurs have worked to make "here" synonymous with "home" for the Spurs. Between Wembanyama's near-catastrophic hand gestures to and the Texas Longhorns jersey Kornet wore walking into Moody Center, it's seemed to work.

Not all of the Spurs have prior ties to Austin. But Keldon Johnson knows, perhaps better than anyone, how quickly Austin can feel like safe harbor.

Sixteen thousand one hundred sixty-eight fans only affirmed that further.

"The fans down here, they really appreciate it," Keldon Johnson said Thursday evening, again wearing his cowboy boots. "We don’t take that for granted.”