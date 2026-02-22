AUSTIN, Texas — Mitch Johnson gave his team an adequate warning.

Facing the injured Sacramento Kings on a 15-game losing streak by no means opened the door for lackluster effort. The San Antonio Spurs had been that team not too long before.

“It's a team that's full of talent," Johnson explained pregame. "Water finds its level, so they're not going to continue to lose every close game.”

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forwards Keldon Johnson (3) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Moody Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

San Antonio came out firing, heeding its coach's words, but struggled to stay out front after a scoring barrage from Sacramento evened the count. DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray led the Kings with 20 points each, while Victor Wembanyama's 28 point double-double helped secure a 139-122 victory to close out the team's fourth-annual I-35 Series.

The Spurs started Saturday's contest on an 11-0 run behind Stephon Castle, Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. A slew of points from Malik Monk and DeRozan in response put pressure on San Antonio in non-Wembanyama minutes, culminating in the Kings' first lead of the game with 10:41 to play in the second quarter.

From there, the Spurs regained their rhythm. A 3-pointer from Harrison Barnes concluded third-quarter scoring to give them an 11-point lead heading to the fourth.

San Antonio's eight-game win streak was safe five minutes into the final period. Wembanyama's two-handed windmill with 9:38 to play made sure of it.

"I don't know if I've seen many other players do that," Harrison Barnes said, asked about his teammate's fourth-quarter highlight reel. "Just in general."

By the midway point of the fourth quarter, both teams emptied their benches — the Spurs en route to tying their longest win streak of the season at eight games, while the Kings were headed toward their 16th straight loss.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Spurs had officially accomplished one of their goals set forth at the beginning of the season: reach 40 wins before 20 losses.

"Having a consistent stretch is something we’ve had some issues with (this season)," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "So, it’s been good to see some consistency.”

Six Spurs finished the evening in double figures against the Kings. Behind Wembanyama, Castle, Fox and Keldon Johnson logged 18 points a piece, while Barnes and Dylan Harper notched 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Getting everyone involved was San Antonio's goal, given its proximity to the postseason.

“We have less than 30 dress rehearsals left before the playoffs," Barnes said. "As we’re prepping for that, it’s important to take all of the minutes seriously.”

Next up for the Spurs is a road test against the Detroit Pistons — the best team in the NBA by record — as their Rodeo Road Trip continues. This time, Johnson won't need to warn his team of the challenge an opponent poses.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is set for 6 p.m. Central Monday evening.