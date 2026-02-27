How Spurs Sharpshooter Julian Champagnie Learned to Embrace Role in 'Perfect Way'

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Friday afternoon, Julian Champagnie made the quick trip to Giardini Pizza in Carroll Gardens on a rare post-All-Star Break off day.

"That's my childhood spot," the forward said. "They've got great pizza in there."

The San Antonio Spurs forward grew up in Staten Island and Brooklyn alongside his twin brother, Justin. He attended Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School before committing to St. John's University with hopes of making college cheaper on his parents.

At the time, making the NBA was far from the realm of possibility. At least to Champagnie, who only focused on the familiar aspect of basketball.

"I had no clue what I was going to do," Champagnie told Spurs On SI. "I’d played basketball for forever, but I didn’t ever think anything of it until it was time to go to college."

Once Champagnie made the league, the adversity he faced continued to grow. He initially signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent with a bruised ego before being waived on Valentine's Day in 2023.

Two days later, Champagnie signed with the Spurs. And three years later, he's finally a regular at experiencing the winning side of a blowout. The latest came against his hometown Brooklyn Nets Thursday night amid a 10-game Spurs win streak.

"I have not experienced this much winning in my life," he joked after the 126-110 win.

Champagnie made the most of his homecoming with a team-high 26 points on six 3s to pair with three steals, two blocks, two rebounds and two assists.

With his younger brother, Jayden, and parents, Ranford and Christina, watching, Champagnie put on the show he promised them. All while waving at them from bench.

"He's one of the most impeccable (guys) on the team," Victor Wembanyama said, asked about his teammate. "There's very few (negative) things you can say about his performance and attitude. For me, he's embracing his role in a perfect way."

A slew of 3s in the second quarter helped propel San Antonio ahead in a contest that never threatened to be close. And while the same can't be said of all 11 games the Spurs played in February, they emerged victorious in all of them.

Mitch Johnson credited those wins to every player on his roster.

"There is a lot of team participation on both ends of the court in what we demand," the Spurs' coach said. "We're try(ing) to be more consistent while also learning on the fly."

Champagnie filled the final spot in Mitch Johnson's starting lineup for every game of the team's perfect February. At first, the decision came as a way for Johnson to reward Champagnie's consistency in practice, but once Harrison Barnes' shooting production dipped, the forward's place in the first five became commonplace.

Having been a past fill-in when injuries struck San Antonio, the transition was easy.

"They've been putting their energy into the right areas, having the right approach," Johnson said, referring to Champagnie and Devin Vassell, two of the Spurs' most efficient shooters in February. "It's amazing when you do that ... that (is typically) reciprocated."

This season, Champagnie is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 38 percent from 3 (minimum 20 games played).

He knows it's not him tasked with being the leading scorer on a nightly basis, but he's due for his nights. When they come, he answers the call.

"That's what we take pride in," Champagnie explained. "Anybody on any night can be the leading scorer or be the best player on the floor. We do our best to find him and get (him) shots. That's been showing throughout the year."

Sitting second in the Western Conference, the Spurs have utilized their weapons. Wembanyama — aware of his place in MVP banter — has been subject to unique defensive schemes created to slow him down, opening the door for the likes of Champagnie, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson.

He's also among the first to celebrate his teammates' accomplishments.

"It's super important," he said. "If we fail to make it a game where the stars can sit out, we will have missed on ... getting guys with lower minutes shots in rhythm ... saving minutes for the guys who play the most ... if we could make every game like this, we would."

Added Mitch Johnson: "(Victor is) the catalyst and the leader of (our offense), but that doesn't mean he has to shoot it."

Champagnie's hot shooting was no exception. Every game he finds his rhythm, he increases his value. And with only one more year making $3 million ahead of him (a club option), he knows his situation could look different in two seasons.

If it were up to him, he'd remain winning in San Antonio.

"We're doing the right things," Champagnie said. "Pouring our energy into the right places as a team. No egos. No personal agendas. Just good hoops."

Champagnie knows the streets of Brooklyn well. Growing up, he'd often find places to walk to. Everything, including Giardini Pizza, was close.

Now living in South Texas, not much is the same as when he lived in New York. But he likes being part of a contender. That's proven to be worth far more than a slice.

"I want to be here," Champagnie said. "I love it here. Love my teammates, love the coaches, love the front office, love everybody. I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing."