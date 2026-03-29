'I Do What I Do': Keldon Johnson Makes His Case for Sixth Man of the Year

In a season defined by breakout stars and renewed hope in San Antonio, Keldon Johnson made sure his voice was heard. It wasn't flashy, cocky, or egotistical; it was with conviction.

Before the San Antonio Spurs' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon, the Spurs forward appeared on the NBA on Prime's pregame show and was asked by host Taylor Rooks to make his case for Sixth Man of the Year after Victor Wembanyama made his own case to win this season's MVP last week.

The question didn’t come with much buildup. But Johnson didn’t hesitate. He leaned forward slightly, his voice steady, his tone more "matter-of-fact" than boastful. This wasn’t a performance, it was something closer to truth, something he’d been carrying all season.

"Why not?" he said.

"How can you not say I'm the Sixth Man of the Year?"



Keldon Johnson makes his case 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/h15roAPWtd

Months, even years, earlier, the idea might’ve felt unlikely. Johnson had been a starter, a focal point, a player used to setting the tone from the opening tip. But this season, as San Antonio Spurs began to reshape themselves around a core of Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox; something had to give.

And Johnson let it be him.

He moved to the bench, played fewer minutes, found a different rhythm, and was no longer in the spotlight. He didn't pout or complain, he just worked.

According to Basketball-Reference, Johnson is averaging 13 points per game through 73 games while playing 23 minutes per game.

It didn’t take long for the shift to reveal something. Night after night, when the starters sat and the game threatened to slip, Johnson checked in like a reset button. Energy followed him, and so did the buckets. So did a kind of controlled chaos that second units across the league struggled to contain. The kind that former Spurs legendary coach Gregg Popovich always believed in.

Johnson wasn't just filling a role, he was redefining it.

Somewhere along the way, people started noticing. His teammates were the first. Wembanyama, the face of the franchise, didn’t hesitate when asked about Johnson’s impact. He called him the soul of the team — the one who sacrificed so everything else could grow. And in the locker room, that meant something and not just because KJ controls the aux.

“He has sacrificed more than anybody on this team, in my opinion, in terms of stats and playing time,” Wembanyama said after the Spurs' 25-point comeback to defeat the LA Clippers and clinch a playoff berth after a seven year drought.

“He has outshone everybody on the team, in my opinion, because he’s the soul of this team, and he brings energy no matter what time of the day. I think he deserves to be the Sixth Man of the Year," Wemby added.

The next to notice was his coach.

"When he did it, that idea was a far-out vision in terms of maximizing the reasons behind it," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after a recent game when asked about the Spurs forward's new role. "I don't know how much he embraced it at the time because there was no return on the investment for a while. It’s as good of an example as there are many that we have of Keldon and his commitment to invest into this organization and everything that we’ve asked of him, he continues to show and represent."

Everyone had seen it. The quiet adjustments. The willingness to step back so the team could move forward like so many Spurs greats had done before him.

By the time Johnson spoke again — really spoke — the message had been building for months.

“I’m very efficient, I’m a star in my role, and my team is winning," he said. "I feel like when you put those things together, why not? How can you not say I’m the Sixth Man of the Year? I feel like I show up every day and I do what I do.”

There was no edge in his voice because there wasn't a need for one. The Spurs are locked into a top- two seed, surprising teams, and stacking wins. And with each victory, his argument gets stronger — not louder, just harder to ignore.

History is also lingering in the background. It has been years since a Spur held the Sixth Man of the Year trophy. How many years? Manu Ginobili was the last Spur to win the award back in the 2007-08 season. Different eras, different teams. Legends have come and gone.

But Johnson isn't chasing ghosts of Spurs' past. He's chasing recognition for something happening right now — in real time, in this version of San Antonio Spurs basketball that felt new again.

After the cameras moved on and the questions stopped, the moment didn’t feel like a campaign speech. It felt like a checkpoint in the road to the finish line.

Proof that the work had added up to something worth saying out loud.

Johnson stood up, nodded, and walked off the same way he had all season: steady, composed, unbothered by whether people agreed just yet.

Because in his mind, the case was already made. All that was left was for everyone else to catch up.