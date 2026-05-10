MINNEAPOLIS — It doesn't matter where the San Antonio Spurs set up shop. Two things will always be present: Keldon Johnson, and Keldon Johnson's mega-sized boombox.

Some days, Mariah Carey is the artist who sees the young squad into battle. Miley Cyrus has made appearances, and quite frequently, Darius Rucker's South Carolina twang has echoed down the hallways deep inside Frost Bank Center.

Johnson's music taste is always dance-worthy, but it's the people who join him that encourage him to keep the party going. The Spurs like to move together.

"As much as I'm loud and obnoxious and speaking out and things like that," Johnson said, "(my teammates) allow me to be the best version of myself each and every day."

Since the beginning of the season, the Spurs have, unsurprisingly, gotten to know each other well. Long game days and travel take up most of their week-to-week schedule, and when they're done, the occasional team dinner doesn't start until sometimes after midnight.

To Dylan Harper, the song-and-dance reminds him of his childhood basketball days.

“We’re like one big AAU team," he said before the Spurs made their playoff debut. "We’re around each other more than we’re around our families. That’s kind of what you have to be if you want to be this good. And we all do a great job at just buying into the little things.”

Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts after scoring against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) during the second half during Game 3 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Internally, the Spurs had expectations of climbing up the Western Conference ladder in Victor Wembanyama's third season. They broke records as early as five games in, becoming the first squad in franchise history to begin a season 5-0. It didn't stop there.

“We’ve had a lot of firsts this year," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "Our group has done a really good job of taking everything in stride and being present in the moment."

Wembanyama earned the Defensive Player of the Month Award several times, the Spurs finished February with a perfect 11-0 record and earned their eighth 60-win season as the only team in the NBA with seven double-figure scorers. The latter, especially, proved a mindset the Spurs hoped they'd execute properly.

"We got this connection," Wembanyama said. "I think there's no useless drama between us ... there's no jealousy. Nobody cares about their stat line. It's our greatest strength."

Trivial as it may sound, Wembanyama didn't flinch when asked how much "having fun" can help a professional sports team. The Frenchman doubled down instead.

"It’s totally necessary," he said. "It takes good teams and makes them great teams."

Most nights after games, Keldon Johnson's boombox can be heard blaring through the walls of the locker room. Amid an important playoff run, the team made time to wear cowboy hats and surprise their Sixth Man of the Year at the practice facility. They blasted Rucker on their own as he trudged up the stairs wearing a smile.

"That was probably the best moment of my life," Johnson said.

Apr 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The San Antonio Spurs wearing cowboy hats to celebrate Keldon Johnson (3, center) winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award. | Photo via @spurs on X, formerly Twitter.

Faced with a grueling 82-game schedule, San Antonio has experienced its share of lows. A blowout loss at Madison Square Garden nearly three months after losing to the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Final is a night the Spurs would rather forget. Two home playoff losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves aren't fond memories.

Individually, every player would need more hands to count the number of shots they wished they had back, or possessions they would want to do over.

That's where their collective brotherhood comes into play the most.

“Everybody has each other’s back," Devin Vassell said. "If you mess up on defense, it feels like everybody has your back ... it makes it easier to communicate in the game. All of us are all like brothers off the court, so it makes it easier to play on the court.”

Still getting dressed in front of his locker after Game 3 against the Timberwolves, De'Aaron Fox was asked about attending team dinner. Bus 1 was leaving Target Center at 12:25 a.m. — Bus 2 25 minutes later. Fox would be on one of them, but not the reservation.

"Maybe lunch or brunch tomorrow," he joked. "But dinner? No."

Expecting at least one more game in Minnesota and several more in San Antonio, Fox knows he'll have plenty of time for team dinners. He'll be seeing his brothers on the bus, on the plane, at the hotel, at practice and in the dance circle, too.

Now deep in the second round, the AAU Spurs are loving the journey.

"(It has) allowed us to be maniacally competitive and prepared," Mitch Johnson began, "but also (lets us) not take ourselves too seriously and have some fun.”