SAN ANTONIO — Luke Kornet looked an awful lot like Victor Wembanyama.

Sitting behind a microphone, the 7-footer was drenched in sweat. His legs barely fit under the small table afforded to players who made a special impact on winning that night, and his white undershirt, cutoff at the shoulders, sold the look.

“We did a great job just being connected on that end of the floor," Kornet said, breaking down the San Antonio Spurs' 123-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings. "We were able to use our depth and keep pushing.”

This particular night, Kornet took full advantage of a longer runway given Wembanyama's calf strain-induced absence.

In 28 minutes, he logged 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks on perfect shooting from the field to help the Spurs snap their two-game skid. It was the first contest of the season without the Frenchman in the lineup.

"There’s obviously some lineups we haven’t had a lot of time, continuity with," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson explained. "I thought everybody stepped up."

Johnson hesitated before he continued. Every player who logged minutes saw an increase because of Wembanyama and Dylan Harper riding the bench with injury. But their swelling opportunities weren't handouts.

"They earned what they got," the coach clarified.

An extra spot in Johnson's lineup opened after Stephon Castle went down with a hip injury against the Kings. The Spurs' ensuing matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies saw another round of minutes increases. Once again, Kornet was a beneficiary.

San Antonio acquired the former Boston Celtics center over the offseason by way of a four-year contract, giving Wembanyama sustained help in the frontcourt.

From the day he arrived in Texas, Kornet began finding ways he could fit in within the bounds of his teammates. It's the joy of basketball, in his eyes.

“So much of it is putting the team first," he said. "Withdrawing yourself ... I let that be the defining characteristic."

Finding a niche came easy. Kornet's experience told him what San Antonio needed from him: he was brought in to crash the glass, defend the rim and call for lobs. To open the season, all of it was on display; Kornet found peace by simply fitting in.

“He is very clear on his role," Johnson said. "He embraces it, and a lot of times, he stars in it. He’s a seamless fit for our organization, in a lot of ways."

It took time before Kornet felt comfortable enough to assimilate anywhere he landed. Stints with the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls proved he had work to do before becoming a complete player. His first visit to Boston? Right team, wrong time.

“You’re going to get some of the positive stuff, and sometimes you’re going to get some of the negative stuff," Kornet said. "Being accountable … that’s always a persistent battle.”

The lack of stability started to wear on the center. He had to recommit to basketball, in a sense, as a way to find some peace with himself. That culminated in a three-season stint in Boston that taught him how to win.

It also further proved his role.

“My game has always been trying to make things easier for everyone," Kornet said. "I really want to help set the table for guys. Put them in spots to be effective.”

Two seasons ago, the Spurs boasted the NBA's youngest roster. The addition of Wembanyama raised their ceiling while keeping their experience low.

That made for an easy adjustment for Kornet, who now steps into a leadership role without Wembanyama on the floor.

Part of Kornet’s altered role involves leading vocally — De’Aaron Fox’s calling card — and part of it is subtle. All he has to do is be in the right spot.

“When you have someone of that intellect," Johnson began, lauding Kornet's basketball instinct, "it can make it very easy for his teammates."

Kornet is still learning where he fits in certain situations. Against the Grizzlies, the 30-year-old failed to scratch the scoreboard, but a trio of assists helped seal a much-needed victory in crunch time to secure a second straight victory.

San Antonio was always going to have to be successful in minutes without Wembanyama. His injury has thrust it into a trial by fire, but Kornet — facing a persistent battle of accountability — is ready to step up in his place.

"A lot of (my role) is playing without Victor," Kornet explained. "He's a big focal point of what we're able to do, so there's a bit of adjusting. To me, it feels like a lot more volume. A lot more playing against different rotations."

He continued: "I'm always just trying to win the possession at hand. Whatever that looks like on a game-to-game basis, that's fine by me."

As the Spurs prepare to face a slew of powerful centers without their own, they'll lean on winning by committee. Wembanyama's role is larger than any other, but it's not the end-all, be-all. Not if Kornet has a say.

Even if "Vanilla" looks nothing like "French," he can make one hell of an understudy.

“When one guy goes down, not just one person steps up," Fox said. "Our entire team steps up. Those are things that this group is able to do. When the best player goes down, the good teams don't start dropping games."