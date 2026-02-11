LOS ANGELES — Stephon Castle took a spill after blocking a shot by Rui Hachimura in the second quarter and missed the rest of the San Antonio Spurs' blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night.

The Spurs ruled Castle OUT with a pelvis contusion; Mitch Johnson confirmed that Castle felt most of the impact in his tailbone, but hadn't heard much more.

"His tailbone I'm expecting to be pretty sore," the coach said. "Probably more than pretty sore, but it was good that he walked off and didn't feel like it was anything else."

With a little over four minutes left in the first half, the Spurs led 70-45 when Castle threw a pass that got picked off by Hachimura. Castle met him at the rim for a big block, but landed hard on his back. He stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes before retreating to the locker room under his own power, Keldon Johnson in tow.

"He's not a guy we're used to seeing stay on the ground for that long," Wembanyama said. "Every second that passed, I was a little more worried. But he's one of the toughest guys I know. I'm pretty confident he's going to come back quick."

Castle finished the night with two points, seven assists and the lone block in 12 minutes.

According to reports The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Castle's back X-rays came back negative for any "serious" injury.

San Antonio wound up winning 136-108 behind 40 points from Victor Wembanyama in 26 minutes, plus a career-high 16 points for rookie Carter Bryant. De'Aaron Fox played just 17 minutes and finished with eight points, six assists, two steals and a block. Dylan Harper came off the bench, logging 15 points and six assists.

Castle is currently scheduled to participate in the Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend on Friday evening, but his status is uncertain. The second-year star put together a historic 40-point triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 7, which helped earn him Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Prior to tipoff against the Lakers, Johnson spoke about Castle and Fox not being named All-Stars leaving San Antonio with just one player representing it on Sunday.

"I do think it's interesting that De'Aaron Fox and Steph Castle have not been named All-Stars," Johnson said. "Seven teams in this league have multiple All-Stars, and we've played pretty good against a lot of the top teams in this league."

Next, the Spurs head to San Francisco to take on the Warriors in the second half of a back-to-back. Castle will likely be on the injury report; his exact status is unclear.

San Antonio has just embarked on its annual Rodeo Road Trip, but has one more game remaining before All-Star Weekend, set for Feb. 13-15 at the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome.

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors from Chase Center Wednesday night is set for 9 p.m. Central.