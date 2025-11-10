Full Injury Report for #Spurs @ Bulls:



SAS:

Dylan Harper (calf) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (two-way) - OUT

Riley Minix (two-way) - OUT

-

Luke Kornet (ankle, shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE



CHI:

Zach Collins (wrist) - OUT

Coby White (calf) - OUT

-

Josh Giddey (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

-…