Report: Former Spur Jeremy Sochan to Sign With New York Knicks

Former Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is reportedly heading to a new home with the New York Knicks to finish out the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old defensive specialist fell out of the rotation in San Antonio and remained on the roster after the trade deadline, and news broke on Thursday that he and the team had agreed to part ways. The Knicks were one of the teams that reportedly had some interest in trading for Sochan, and according to ESPN's Shams Charania New York will sign him for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers.

A 6-foot-8 enforcer, Sochan will give the Knicks some depth on the wing and an added dose of toughness that fans in New York will love just as much as the fans in San Antonio did. They didn't know at the time that it would be his final appearance in Silver and Black, but the home fans gave him a proper sendoff when he entered the game against Dallas earlier in the week.

Many of Sochan's teammates, from Harrison Barnes to Victor Wembanyama, posted tributes to their goofy friend. Sochan took to social media to thank the city he's called home for his entire professional career.

"To the city of San Antonio... When I was drafted, I didn’t realize how quickly this would feel like home," Sochan said. "I’ve moved around a lot throughout my life, and this is the longest I’ve been in the same place since I was 15 years old. Through the ups and downs, I learned a lot, kept growing, and always stayed true to myself. This community and the fans embraced me from day one! It’s bigger than basketball and I’m forever grateful. I’ll always have love for San Antonio! Everything happens for a reason & time will tell…"

When the Spurs selected Sochan ninth overall in the 2022 draft, it was their highest pick since they took Tim Duncan. Since then the Spurs have reshaped their roster around Victor Wembanyama and their talented downhill guards. The team experimented with Sochan at point guard for a 20-game stretch of Wemby's rookie season, and though he has some offensive skills his jumper never got consistent in his time in San Antonio.

Sochan was set to enter restricted free agency this summer, and it had become clear that he wasn't part of the Spurs' long-term plans. The team is giving increased opportunity to rookie Carter Bryant, who is shooting well and contributing confidently as a defense-focused wing. It didn't work out for Sochan in the Alamo City, and in the end the team gave him a chance to seek out better opportunities elsewhere.

"He brought great energy, and a playfulness about him that made him fun to be around," said coach Mitch Johnson. "Someone that was a big part of our program, and someone that, (we) wish him nothing but the best. We were all very aware of his desire to be in the rotation, given more of an opportunity than he had, especially recently, and we wanted to do right by him and make sure that he had that opportunity before the year was over."