NEW YORK — They say with great power comes great responsibility. It apparently comes with a barrage of national television exposure, too.

Furthering a trend since the NBA's annual All-Star break, the San Antonio Spurs gained another national television game to their campaign, marking six such additions in less than a month. In a subsequent move, one of their games was relegated.

Per a press release, the Spurs' road bout against the LA Clippers on March 16 will now be televised on Peacock and tip off at 9 p.m. Central instead of 9:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Spurs' game at the Sacramento Kings on March 17 will now air locally on FanDuel Sports Network and tip off at 9 p.m. Central instead of 10 p.m.

"Being featured is cool," Julian Champagnie said when asked about the schedule movement. "It makes us know we're doing something right. But it doesn't really matter. TV, no TV, going to get another 'W', that's the whole goal."

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With the change, the Spurs will now play on national TV 12 times in their final 22 games. The following games were also flexed to accommodate their added attention:

March 10 vs. Boston (NBC/Peacock | 7 p.m. Central)

March 14 vs. Charlotte (Amazon Prime | 2:30 p.m. Central)

March 23 @ Miami (NBC/Peacock | 6 p.m. Central)

March 30 vs. Chicago (Peacock | 7 p.m. Central)

April 8 vs. Portland (ESPN | 8:30 p.m. Central)

The Spurs don’t view the added visibility as a distraction, but they've made a conscious decision to avoid giving any outside narratives about them any power.

"We're focused on today," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said in Detroit, "and having two feet on the ground and handling our business today."

After a back-to-reality slap from the New York Knicks, San Antonio knows how important it is to stay grounded. With another nationally televised game against the Philadelphia 76ers on the horizon, it's focused on getting back to a winning formula.

"We understand the narratives," Johnson said. "The reasoning for why people get excited about us is very logical ... (but) it has not moved us."

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers from XFinity Mobile Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central on NBC and Peacock.

Kornet Speaks Out Against Hawks Partnership

Filing another edition of his blog late Sunday evening, Luke Kornet knew a plethora of attention was about to be headed his way because of his words.

Kornet, whose Medium blog typically offers lighthearted insight into his life as an NBA player in San Antonio, opted for a heavier issue this time. The center spoke out against an upcoming Atlanta Hawks partnership set to celebrate the city's strip club culture.

"Magic City Monday" is scheduled for March 16 at State Farm Arena — the night the Hawks host the Orlando Magic. In the announcement, the team described the event as a "special, one-night collaboration to celebrate the city’s iconic cultural institution Magic City."

What didn't sit right with Kornet was what the Hawks omitted.

"The Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, 'Atlanta’s premier strip club,'" he wrote. "Given this fact, I would like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City."

As the letter continued, Kornet called for the NBA, its owners, fans and employees to hold the Hawks accountable and asked for support in petitioning the event's cancellation. Failure to do so, he wrote, makes the league community "complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

"The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women," Kornet wrote, "many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world."

Jan 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2) hugs San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) after the Houston Rockets defeated the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He continued: "We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision."

In the release, Hawks Primary Owner Jami Gertz expressed her support of the event and what it stands for, once again citing Atlanta culture.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put (it) together," Gertz said. “The iconic Atlanta institution — (Magic City) — has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

The NBA, nor the Hawks, have responded to Kornet's message. As of Monday night, the event has not been canceled, adjusted or postponed.