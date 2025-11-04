𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐱 𝐋𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐫. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝.



As the Spurs inspire through performance on the court and @Ledger secures humanity’s digital value, we unite to lead with integrity and to champion global innovation. #ad pic.twitter.com/xAfBPwNrAI