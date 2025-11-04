San Antonio Spurs Announce Return of City Edition 'Fiesta' Jerseys
LOS ANGELES — After four seasons, Fiesta is back.
Announced Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs revealed their league-mandated City Edition jerseys for the 2025-26 season. After a two-year stint of pastel colors, the team opted to bring back their fan-favorite "Fiesta" jerseys last worn during the 2020-2021 season.
The design, inspired by the team’s 1990 warm-up jackets that first featured the multi-color paintbrush stroke, is largely similar to the first rendition, save for a new jersey sponsor in French cypto firm Ledger.
Per Spurs: "The uniform once again features the eye-catching Fiesta stripes across the chest against a classic Spurs black background, and shorts with Fiesta-colored stripes down each side. The 'San Antonio' wordmark across the chest puts the Spurs' home city front and center."
San Antonio will wear the Fiesta jerseys 11 times throughout the season, beginning on Nov. 12 in a home showdown with the Golden State Warriors.
The rest of the City 'Fiesta' Nights are as follows:
- Nov. 12 vs. GSW
- Nov. 20 vs. ATL
- Dec. 23 vs. OKC
- Dec. 29 vs. CLE
- Jan. 7 vs. LAL
- Jan. 15 vs. MIL
- Feb. 4 vs. OKC
- Feb. 19 vs. PHX
- Feb. 21 vs. SAC (I-35 Series)
- March 6 vs. LAC (I-35 Series)
- April 10 vs. DAL
“This season’s City Edition jersey gives a new generation of Spurs players the honor of stepping into the city’s story and carrying it forward,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Marketing, Creative and Retail Jordan Mandelkorn said. “With each evolution of the City Edition, we’ve found new ways to celebrate San Antonio’s heritage ... connecting past and present."
Part of the Spurs' heritage includes Austin, Texas. New this season — part of an ongoing movement to expand their fanbase across Central Texas — the team is set to bring two "Fiesta" nights to the University of Texas' Moody Center for the fourth annual I-35 Series.
Last season, Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns came to town on the same day San Antonio lost Victor Wembanyama for the season to deep vein thrombosis. This season, the Suns and Sacramento Kings will travel to Texas' capital.
"Our fans in Austin really enjoy San Antonio culture," Spurs Sports & Entertainment SVP of Strategic Growth Brandon James told Spurs On SI. "Like everything we do here, we're leaning into things they tell us are important."
The Spurs also unveiled a new court design to pair with their revamped look. On "Fiesta" nights this season, Frost Bank Center will feature a throwback logo at center court complemented by bright colors in both keys and baselines.
San Antonio's "Fiesta" jersey rounds out its rotation after it announced silver statement edition threads in October.
As the Spurs look to return to contention in the Western Conference, they'll try to harness the energy from their '90s heyday. Through six games, that quest is looking promising.
But looking the part is only half the battle.