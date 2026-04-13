SAN ANTONIO — A level of interest exists with every game the San Antonio Spurs play. Against the Denver Nuggets Sunday night, it was slightly diminished.

"We weren't going to play anybody 40 minutes," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said following his team's 128-118 loss, its third of the season to Denver. "We weren't going to chase a game ... (we) just tried to play to the best of our abilities."

De'Aaron Fox led the way in scoring for San Antonio, logging 24 points, six rebounds and five assists on 8-for-21 shooting from the floor. Behind him, Devin Vassell scored 19 points of his own and Keldon Johson contributed 18 off the bench.

Harrison Barnes, who needed 17 points to secure NBA history by becoming the eigth Spur this season to average double-figure scoring, fell just short with 12. Julian Strawther led the way for Denver, scoring 25 points to surpass Nikola Jokić's 23. The center played only the first half, securing his end-of-season award eligiblity with 18 minutes.

Despite the loss, the Spurs weren't too wrapped up in their emotions.

"As much as it would've been nice to get this last win," Carter Bryant began, "that's a helluva year. A lot of people don't get 60 wins in a singular season over their whole career."

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) dunks over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Bryant added another 13 points to his rookie season, marking his third straight double-figure scoring outing. Beyond throwing down a two-handed dunk over Jokić, the forward finished a half-court lob from Stephon Castle in the second half to add to his highlight reel. He was nearly too loud for his own good.

"He was screaming my name," Castle said, laughing. "He almost gave himself away."

Entering Sunday's contest, the Spurs had secured their positioning in the Western Conference Playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, needed a win over the Utah Jazz coupled with a Denver loss to move up to No. 3. They didn't get their way.

San Antonio was unable to send Denver to the Oklahoma City Thunder's side of the bracket, leaving the possibility of facing the Nuggets in Round 2 open.

Avidly avoiding such a matchup was never on the radar in the Spurs' locker room.

"We're a team full of competitors," Bryant said. "No matter who it is on the floor, we're just ready to go out and play. Seeding and all that stuff doesn't matter when you get to the postseason. It's just a matter of losing. Get(ting) down there and doing the nitty-gritty."

Finishing with 62 wins marks the third-most victories in Spurs franchise history; now with eyes toward its first postseason berth since 2019, they feel ready for what's next.

"If we were just flipping to playoff mode now, then we'd probably be in trouble," Stephon Castle said. "We've had our minds flipped toward that. We expect to make a long run."

Announced 30 minutes after Sunday's final buzzer, the Spurs learned they drew the final Game 1 of the first round. They're set to face the winner of Tuesday's Phoenix Suns-Portland Trail Blazers Play-In Game at 8 p.m. Central Sunday night after seven days of rest.

Tipoff times for the remainder of the first round, as well as their opponent, are TBD. All Bryant knows is he'll be tuned in to the Play-In, waiting to see who he needs to study.

"Phone off," he explained. "Nobody bothering me. I'll be watching with my notebook."