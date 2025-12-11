SAN ANTONIO — Stephon Castle often keeps things close to the vest. Prior to announcing his latest off-court venture, he gave no hints.

Thursday morning, Connecticut Sports Group (CTSG) announced an expanded ownership group behind both CT United FC, the state’s men’s professional club taking the pitch in MLS NEXT Pro in 2026, and Connecticut’s future professional women’s team, which will join WPSL Pro in 2028.

The San Antonio Spurs guard is joined by several other co-owners, including Michael Salguero, CEO of ButcherBox, Calvin L. Butts Jr., Co-founder of East Chop Capital, Johan Bjurström, global private equity investor and Shiva Sarram and Drew Pearson. They join CTSG managing partner André and Michelle Swanston.

The group intends to accelerate efforts to launch CT United FC and a WPSL women's team in 2026 and 2028, respectively, as well as build a waterfront district in Bridgeport, Conn. inclusive of a soccer-specific stadium, housing, hotel, retail and green space.

“This is an exciting moment not just for Connecticut soccer, but for our state as a whole,” André Swanston said. “Michelle and I are proud to welcome such a dynamic group of investors who share our belief that sport can be both a force for excellence and a catalyst for transformation.”

A promotional graphic announcing San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle as part of an expanded Connecticut Sports Group ownership team. | Graphic courtesy of Connecticut Sports Group

Castle, now in his second NBA season, arrived in San Antonio from UConn, where he won a national championship under Dan Hurley in 2024. The guard averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists before he was selected by the Spurs with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

"He impacted winning," Hurley told Spurs On SI. "In a variety of ways: His defense, his ability to create off the dribble, improved shooting ... he plays hard as s***."

Since then, Castle has become a standout for the Spurs after winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award, follow Victor Wembanyama. He's more than earned his flowers from his teammates and coaches.

"Steph has proven, in three years, everything," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “In high school, he was an All-American who was the main creator ... (then) he goes to UConn and plays every position but (that). Then he arrived here, and played every single role.”

Castle can play point guard, shooting guard or small forward. When asked to pass, he can faciliate. When he needs to score, he's near unstoppable in the lane. Now, the 21-year-old is adding a new hat to his collection.

“Playing basketball at UConn showed me the incredible talent and passion for sports here," Castle said of becoming a CTSG co-owner via press release. "My family and I are proud to invest in CTSG and help build elite clubs that inspire young athletes, energize fans, and create lasting pride across the state.”