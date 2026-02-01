The San Antonio Spurs will tipoff against the Orlando Magic at home at 8 p.m. Central Sunday evening after a pair of travel-induced delays.

San Antonio's game against the Hornets was moved up to 11 a.m. Central on Saturday in anticipation of a North Carolina snow storm, but the team wasn't able to fly out in time to beat precipitation; failed brake tests on the tarmac resulted in an overnight stay in Charlotte.

Tipoff between the Spurs and Magic was originally slated for 3 p.m. Central Sunday afternoon. The first delay pushed tipoff back to 6 p.m., but a "minor equipment issue" forced the Spurs' morning flight to San Antonio to divert to Atlanta, creating a second delay.

The Spurs safely took off from Atlanta around 2:22 p.m. EST, and are expected to land in San Antonio close to 3:30 p.m. Central, clearing the way for an 8 p.m. Central tip.

#Spurs confirm that tonight’s game will tipoff at 8 p.m. now due to a late expected arrival in San Antonio. #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) February 1, 2026

The National Weather Service expects 5 additional inches of snow to fall in some places between 4 p.m. and the end of the snow Sunday morning. They expect travel to be the biggest hazard on Sunday, along with temperatures near 0 and strong winds.

Here are a few of the slides from our final full briefing for this event as of 5 PM. We'll continue to provide updates, but any future slides will be 1-pagers that highlight very near-term features. Here is the link to the full briefing: https://t.co/PCyRlBYFOU pic.twitter.com/GOqX9QVXFQ — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) January 31, 2026

WSOC-TV 9 reports a record-breaking 6.1 inches of snowfall at the airport, and some totals in the area may reach a foot or more. They reported that the National Guard was deployed to help clear over 100 cars that were stuck on the highway after a number of crashes.

#BREAKING: The National Guard has been deployed to help clear over 100 vehicles stuck on I-85 NB in #Kannapolis prior to Lane St. after numerous crashes and stuck tractor trailers. More on @wsoctv #CabarrusCo #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/Q9VoFa3S5A — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) January 31, 2026

In order for Spurs coach Mitch Johnson to earn the honor of coach the NBA All-Star Game in February, San Antonio has to beat Orlando and the Denver Nuggets have to lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both games will tipoff at 8 p.m. or later.

San Antonio will be looking to bounce back after a difficult loss to the streaking Hornets. They made a notable change to the starting lineup in the loss, sending veteran Harrison Barnes to the bench with just a few days until the trade deadline.

When

8 p.m. Central (Previously 3 p.m.)

Where

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch

FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Injury Report

SAS:

Jeremy Sochan (quad) - OUT

David Jones Garcia (two-way) - OUT

Victor Wembanyama (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Stephon Castle (adductor) - QUESTIONABLE

ORL: