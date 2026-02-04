David Jones Garcia is a competitive, energetic fighter.

Nine days after learning he'd be one of seven G League representatives at the NBA's 2026 Rising Stars in Los Angeles during All-Star Weekend, the San Antonio Spurs' two-way guard learned he'd be sitting out the remainder of his rookie year.

Jones Garcia suffered a right ankle injury while playing with the Austin Spurs on Jan. 10. He underwent season-ending surgery several weeks later.

"It sucks with that type of injury he has," Devin Vassell said during shootaround on Wednesday, adding that he texted his teammate after the procedure. "He said everything was good and successful, so I'm happy for him."

Jan 11, 2026; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs two-way guard David Jones Garcia (25) waits for a teammate after a basket against the South Bay Lakers at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Emily Henderson/Austin Spurs

Jones Garcia appeared in 11 games for San Antonio, averaging only 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 52 percent shooting from the field. Conversely, his 25.5 points per game in Austin across the same number of appearances netted him fifth in the league.

"He's competitive," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of the Dominican guard. "He is obviously dynamic with the basketball and has the ability to put the ball in the hole."

Before joining the Spurs, Jones Garcia spent time in Mexico City playing for the G League's Capitanes. His most impressive offensive outing there was a 51-point, 60-percent shooting night against the San Diego Clippers last March.

Heading to South Texas was a welcome change of scenery for Jones Garcia.

"Ever since I got to San Antonio, (the Spurs) have welcomed me with open arms," he said. "I'm trying to do my best to help the team win as many games as we can."

Nov 20, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward David Jones Garcia (25) goes up to dunk during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On his right arm, Jones Garcia sports a tattoo in honor of his late father, David Apolinar Jones. Before his father's death, the Dominican guard made him a promise: he was going to play in an NBA game. It wasn't long before he made it happen.

Against the Atlanta Hawks, Jones Garcia logged 19 minutes — eclipsing his season total prior — and tallied 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals to help San Antonio to a 135-126 victory. Johnson, as usual, was brutally honest.

“His box score will not be on SportsCenter,” the coach said, "but the guy played ... the brand of basketball we want to play.”

Austin Spurs coach Jacob Chance echoed that sentiment.

"He's made such great progress in his ability to create for other people," Chance told Spurs On SI over the phone, "and defensively, too. He's been really challenged in that space, and has continued to improve as year has gone on."

Watching their teammate work his way back from season-ending surgery isn't new to San Antonio. As Jones Garcia works to return to form, he'll have the support of the players he's lit up in the locker room as one of their most energetic presences.

And he'll sleep well knowing none of them worry about him.

"He's going to have a bright future," Vassell said assuredly. "The type of (positive) mindset and mentality he has will go a long way."