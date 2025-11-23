SAN ANTONIO — David Jones Garcia carries his father with him everywhere he goes. He has no other choice.

"This is him, right here," the San Antonio Spurs' two-way point guard said, extending his right arm to reveal a partial tattoo sleeve. Centered, in script, read: "David."

David Apolinar Jones died of heart failure in February 2023. Before his passing, Jones Garcia made him a promise. He was going to play a game in the NBA.

As soon as the 23-year-old checked into the Spurs' drubbing of the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener, he made good on that vow. Four minutes were enough.

"He's competitive," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Jones Garcia. "He is obviously dynamic with the basketball and has the ability to put the ball in the hole."

Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward David Jones Garcia (25) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After his initial appearance, Jones Garcia saw the court only in short bursts. Two minutes against the Toronto Raptors a few days later produced a basket, and five more in a road loss to the Phoenix Suns served only as consolation.

San Antonio welcomed De'Aaron Fox back to the fold just in time for Dylan Harper to begin rehabilitating a calf strain. Victor Wembanyama followed suit, and both Stephon Castle and Jordan McLaughlin joined him in the recovery room, nursing a hip flexor strain and hamstring strain, respectively.

On a team preaching "next man up," Jones Garcia became him.

"We've got a lot of guys," he said. "A lot of bodies. Even (when) a player like Vic, that you definitely need on your team to win games, is not able to play, you still have guys who can step up and help the team in a lot of different ways."

Against the Atlanta Hawks, Jones Garcia logged 19 minutes — eclipsing his season total prior — and tallied 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals to help San Antonio to a 135-126 victory. Johnson, as usual, was brutally honest.

“His box score will not be on SportsCenter,” the coach said, "but the guy played ... the brand of basketball we want to play.”

Last season, Jones Garcia spent time in Mexico City playing for the NBA G League's Capitanes. His most impressive offensive outing there was a 51-point, 60-percent shooting night in mid March against the San Diego Clippers.

His Summer League outing drew interest from several teams, including those overseas, but Jones Garcia ultimately decided to stick around in San Antonio.

"Ever since I got to San Antonio, they've welcomed me with open arms," Jones Garcia said. "I'm trying to do my best to help the team win as many games as we can."

I'm proud of myself...I hope my dad is proud of me too" -David Jones Garcia pic.twitter.com/CmeoQaoTPj — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) November 21, 2025

So far, the point guard has made good on that, too.

“He’s a heckuva kid,” Johnson said. “He has this way about him ... the guys just love him.”

Before Jones Garcia took the court Thursday night, his hands were shaking. Naturally, his teammates took notice, and teased him accordingly. It worked.

"I was nervous," Jones Garcia admitted. "Coach talked to me, and he just told me to be myself. I looked a little more loose (after that)."

The result of Johnson's pep talk was the biggest game of Jones Garcia's career. He'd faced the lights in the G League and in Las Vegas, but never on an NBA stage in the way the Spurs were asking. Moot point for the point guard, who simply saw another opportunity to impact winning.

“He definitely answered,” De’Aaron Fox said of his teammate. “There's no other way to get past that nervousness than getting that opportunity.”

Nov 20, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard David Jones Garcia (25) celebrates with forward Julian Champagnie (30) after a win over the Atlanta Hawks at Frost Bank Center. | Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs

Jones Garcia's favorite moment of the night, beside his chance to address the fans at Frost Bank Center, was his late steal and dunk. Hanging on the rim, he flashed the same smile he couldn't seem to hide in his first postgame press conference of the season.

"It builds your confidence a little bit more," Jones Garcia said. "It helps you keep working every day, harder and harder, to get where you want to get."

A season ago, Jones Garcia's goal was honoring his father by making the NBA. The moment he first checked in was a dream come true. Thursday night was as well.

Every time Jones Garcia dribbled the ball, his father — permanently etched into his forearm — followed. When he hooked arms with Keldon Johnson heading off the court, he couldn't help but notice the tattoo sleeve again.

David Jones Garcia always thinks about David Apolinar Jones. A win over the Atlanta Hawks just gave him another reminder.

“I'm proud of myself,” Jones Garcia said. “I hope my dad is proud of me as well.”