SAN ANTONIO — Carter Bryant had aspirations. Goals. He made a few of them especially clear to every team he met with prior to being drafted last summer.

"Throughout my pre-draft process, I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to guard one through five eventually,'" he explained Wednesday night, "(but) it was always eventually."

Coming from Arizona, Bryant brought high upside 3-point shooting and exceptional length with his résumé. His lateral quickness lent itself to intense defense, which he put on display almost immediately during Summer League in Las Vegas. Then he got his wish.

As his minutes under Mitch Johnson began to increase — a byproduct of his work ethic the San Antonio Spurs coach took a strong liking to — he began to experiment with several defensive positions. His most recent assignment against the Portland Trail Blazers, while Victor Wembanyama nursed his rib contusion, tested his courage.

"I’m playing games guarding behemoths of human beings," Bryant said, aware of the situation he brought upon himself. "Robert Williams is massive. Donovan Clingan is massive ... (Nikola) Jokić … Rudy Gobert. I’m like, 'Yo, these dudes are huge.'"

Apr 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forwards Carter Bryant (11) and Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Squaring off with Clingan defensively as Portland attempted to bolster its push for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a win, Bryant was forced to up his physicality. Clingan managed a double-double, but failed to score in the fourth quarter.

Bryant, meanwhile, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to cap a career performance. The rookie recorded 17 points and five 3s — both season highs.

“He did a great job," Johnson said. "The ball found him, and he shot in rhythm, with confidence … we needed it tonight. That’s what we’re looking for from him.”

Entering Wednesday, Bryant received extra guidance about his shooting. The 20-year-old has connected from deep at a 33 percent clip on just over two attempts per game this season, but hit a cold streak dating back to mid-March, hitting just three of his last 20 tries.

Those around him saw a fixable problem, so they called him out.

"Why are you hesitating?" Bryant's teammates asked him, to which he had no good response. It changed his mindset almost immediately.

"Mitch told me about five times (that) if I’m open, shoot the ball," Bryant said. "And all my teammates, when I catch the ball, they’re empowering me to shoot. If my teammates have faith in me, there’s no reason not to shoot it."

Apr 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) waits to check into the game next to forward Carter Bryant (11) during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Bryant proved the Spurs right. Adopting a shooter's mindset, he missed only one of his six attempts en route to a 112-101 win without Wembanyama.

Johnson praised both sides of his game in the moments that followed.

“He’s definitely grown just by the natural evolution of (having) zero games under his belt before this year started," the coach said. "Now he has 80 … the effort and the intention to connect through communication has been pretty good."

Defense, which Bryant flexed a little more on Wednesday, will continue to come easy for the former Wildcat. And if his shooting high doesn't continue, he cited other ways he can impact winning. In short, he'll stick to doing the things that landed him minutes in the first place.

“If I’m rebounding the basketball well," Bryant began, "or getting hands on offensive rebounds, getting us multiple possessions, I can impact the game. Even if I’m not scoring.”

Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) looks up in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With more minutes to come as San Antonio prepares for its first postseason berth since 2019, Bryant expects to be left open in the corner, especially if he's matched up with opposing bigs while shiftier defenders attempt to stifle Wembanyama on offense.

When the ball finds him in those instances, he plans to let it fly.

"We want him to be confident," De'Aaron Fox said. "We want him to be able to take those shots with confidence because it makes (defenses) take one step out. It helps our offense."

Before Bryant was drafted, he boasted an impressive résumé — the type that left Brian Wright surprised to see him still available at the No. 14 pick.

Since then, his potential has grown as the Spurs hoped it would. His goals have become more attainable, too. Still, one sits atop the rest. It remains rather lofty.

"I (want) to be the best player in the world," Bryant said back in December.

At the time, San Antonio didn't know where it would be seeded in the postseason. Bryant couldn't have imagined the bodies he would be tasked with guarding as a small-ball center. But, as he'd tell you, he's willing to do whatever the game calls upon.

That attitude first earned him a rotation spot. Now, it's earned him a playoff job.

“He will play in the playoffs," Johnson said smirking, pressed by a reporter to break his covert stance on Bryant's playoff status. "He’s doing a great job.”