LOS ANGELES — Facing his players from the front of a West-bound team plane, San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson did the honors.

After a productive week that included the Spurs' third-ever 40-point triple-double, Stephon Castle was named the Western Conference's Player of the Week alongside Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. The Spurs found out first.

"Hell yeah," Bismack Biyombo shouted before Keldon Johnson continued the fanfare.

Castle, sitting in the corner closest to his coach, couldn't hide his smile.

"I appreciate y'all boys," he said, delivering a short speech prompted by Kelly Olynyk. "I do need (to hear) 'Thank You' from everybody, though."

First ever Player of the Week honors calls for a team celebration on the plane 🙌🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mY8T7hofKz — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2026

The honor marked the first of Castle's career, as he helped guide San Antonio to a 3-0 record this week, averaging 24 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and three steals while shooting 63 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3.

His standout performance against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center Saturday evening only proved what the Spurs already knew he was capable of.

"I thought he was absolutely phenomenal all night," Mitch Johnson said. "With his pace, being in attack mode and balancing it all night."

Familiarity with Dallas helped Castle find his spots easily. Most of his points came at or near the rim, including the punctuating putback dunk that secured the 40-point triple-double, previously achieved only by David Robinson in San Antonio.

Per Spurs, Castle became the second player in NBA history to post a 40-point triple-double while shooting at least 75 percent from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain. He also became the third-youngest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

"I didn't have to force anything," Castle said. "A lot of my buckets were either wide open or easy ones that I created for myself ... I felt comfortable with each shot that I took."

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) goes up for a shot between Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) and forward Cooper Flagg (32) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Castle felt the love from his teammates almost immediately as he drowned in a sea of towels at the sound of the final buzzer. He felt the love from Frost Bank Center all the same. But hearing his name alongside one of San Antonio's basketball founding fathers humbled him.

"He's a big part of this franchise," Castle said of Robinson. "What he did for this organization was great ... I'm just honored to even be in the conversation."

The 21-year-old will represent the Spurs alongside rookie Dylan Harper at 2026 NBA All-Star Break as part of the Castrol Rising Stars. And with the Spurs' annual month-long Rodeo Road Trip looming after that, the Spurs are counting on his success.

"We know we have this break coming up," he said, "but we can't let our foot off the gas."