Having clinched a playoff spot and home court advantage over every Western Conference squad but the Oklahoma City Thunder, the San Antonio Spurs can't be much better.

It doesn't mean they don't have a season to finish.

"I'm scared of becoming complacent," Victor Wembanyama admitted on the night his squad ended its six-year postseason drought. "I'll be on the other end of the spectrum."

With eight games to play, San Antonio will host the Chicago Bulls Monday evening to break up a six-game road trip that continues on April 1 against the Golden State Warriors. Momentum and current trajectory favor the Spurs, who have lost only twice since Feb. 1.

Nov 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) greets fans after the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

After beginning the season with Nikola Vučević and Coby White, the Bulls opted for a fire sale at the trade deadline, clear on their intentions to begin rebuilding. They've since sunk toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference with eyes locked on the NBA Draft Lottery.

Josh Giddey is leading Chicago in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game, while Collin Sexton and Matas Buzelis fall behind him at 17 and 16.4 points per game, respectively.

On the other side, individual stakes exist for the Spurs regarding end-of-season awards. Wembanyama, averaging 24.2 points per game, is on pace for a spot on one of the league's three All-NBA squads, as well as to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. His MVP chances are rising as the chase for the No. 1 seed in the West tightens.

Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson are other players to watch in various awards. Fox has earned the league's Clutch Player of the Year Award in the past; Keldon Johnson is emerging as the favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Castle could find his way on to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team, but like the others, he has a games-played quota to meet before April 12. Here's the breakdown:

Wembanyama (60 games played) can miss three more games to remain eligible. He also has one 15-minute exception game remaining.

Castle (62 games played) can miss five more games to remain eligible. He has one 15-minute exception game remaining.

De'Aaron Fox (65 games played) is oficially eligible for end-of-season awards.

Keldon Johnson (62 games played) can miss five more games to remain eligible. He has already used both 15-minute exceptions.

A win over the Bulls would keep the Spurs in contention for the No. 1 seed. They enter Monday night 2.5 games behind the Thunder, needing only to finish tied with the defending champions at the end of the regular season. That's their next milestone.

"We're trying to have some momentum going into the playoffs," Castle said. "Obviously, it's possible for us (to overtake Oklahoma City), but we're just trying to focus on us."

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls from Frost Bank Center is set for 7 p.m. Central Monday evening on Peacock and NBCSN Extra.

WHO:

Chicago Bulls (29-45, L3)

San Antonio Spurs (56-18, W8)

WHEN:

Monday, March 30 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

Peacock, NBCSN Extra | FanDuel Sports Network

INJURY REPORT:

CHI:

Anfernee Simons (arm) - OUT

Zach Collins (toe) - OUT

Noa Essengue (shoulder) - OUT

Jalen Smith (calf) - OUT

Jaden Ivey (knee)- OUT

Mac McClung (two-way) - OUT

Nick Richards (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS: