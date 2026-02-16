Spurs' De'Aaron Fox Hits 3-Point Winner at All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES - De'Aaron Fox may have been a late addition to the All-Star Game, but the Spurs point guard's late shot vaulted USA Stars to victory in the second game of the day.

Anthony Edwards had just hit a shot on the other end to give USA Stripes a lead in the final seconds. LeBron James got the ball near the top, and turned down a logo triple to hit Donovan Mitchell in the paint. Mitchell kicked to Fox in the corner, and he stepped to the side and drilled the shot for the win.

LeBron hockey assist, Mitchell dime, De’Aaron Fox with a side-step 3 to win it for USA Stripes! pic.twitter.com/XTcYAa4Jpl — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 15, 2026

The 3-point shot has been an important tool in Fox's belt this season, and he spoke after the game about how he's been working to make himself more dangerous when he doesn't have the rock in his hands.

"I think just me learning to play off ball, especially with the guys that we have on our team, and then honestly, you come into a setting like this where everybody's used to having the ball," Fox said. "I'm comfortable not having a ball in my hands all the time, and obviously there are times where I do have the ball, because obviously everybody knows my ability, but being able to learn how to play the game that way, I think helps in certain circumstances."

READ MORE: Spurs 'Leader' De'Aaron Fox Earns Well-Deserved NBA All-Star Nod

"He had a few plays that he probably wanted back before that, so it was great that he got to have the big shot to close it out," said Spurs coach Mitch Johnson, who also coached USA Stripes.

The Stripes were made up of some of the more veteran Americans, and Fox's jumper put the old heads past the youngsters 42-40 in the second 12-minute contest of the day. After hitting the winner, Fox shared a moment with LeBron James.

"I saw the picture with me and Bron... that's got to be one of the best pictures, I think that I have. It's an All-Star Game... I've made game winners before under different circumstances, so I'm not gonna say that's up there, but that picture for sure getting framed, might have to have him sign it."

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes guard De'Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs (4) reacts after scoring a game winning shot in game two against Team Stars during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

It's the kind of moment that makes All-Star Weekend special for the game's biggest stars.

“I saw the picture with me and Bron… that's got to be one of the best pictures, I think that I have.”



-Fox reflects on the moment after hitting the winner pic.twitter.com/Q39O7PHjIQ — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 16, 2026

"For as long as I can remember watching basketball, Bron's been in the league," Fox said. "I've never really had, like, a favorite player. My favorite player was Kevin Garnett, but after that, it wasn't really anybody. But, you can't take away everything Bron's done for the game. That's a dope picture for me, like, seeing my kids, and then I have friends whose favorite player is Bron, I know a lot of people's favorite player is Bron. So that's a dope picture."

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Team USA Stripes guard De'Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs (4) after game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In the lead up to the All-Star Game before Fox got the nod, Mitch Johnson made the case that his Spurs deserved a bit more representation than just Victor Wembanyama.

READ MORE: Why Mitch Johnson is Responsible for the Spurs' Success

"I do think it's interesting that De'Aaron Fox and Steph Castle have not been named All-Stars," Johnson said. "The only way that I can think that we are (only) deserving of one All-Star must mean there must be a lot of people have Victor Wembanyama as one of the frontrunners for MVP."

READ MORE: Mitch Johnson Has A Theory On Spurs' All-Star Snub

Wembanyama agreed.

"I would have liked two, and I think we should. I think the general consensus is we should have," Wembanyama said. "I'm happy for him, for sure. I hope he will still be able to enjoy a few days of rest."

Fox played 14 minutes total across three 12-minute mini games. He admitted that the legs went away for his team in the final round, as the young USA Stars got the last laugh. Still Fox is glad he had the experience.

"I never take these things for granted," Fox said. "Obviously, I wanted to be on vacation and not have to work and do things like this, but at the end of the day, I understand the position that I'm in and how blessed I am. So I'll never take these things for granted."

Now Fox, Johnson, Wembanyama all talked about wanting to win during the exhibition, as did the Rising Stars in Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Carter Bryant. All of them fell just short of that goal in Los Angeles. Now they'll turn their attention to the second half of the season and the playoffs.

"I mean, man, second place. We came in second place in like, everything," Fox said. "If the World team wins, Vic's probably gonna be more than likely MVP. If Dylan and Steph's team wins, Dylan's MVP, Carter comes in second, we just came in second, so, let's try not to finish in second this year. "