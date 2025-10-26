Inside The Spurs

Spurs' Depth Will Be Tested vs. Nets With Packed Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs are dealing with a handful of injuries against the Brooklyn Nets.

Logan Struck

Mar 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to an ideal start to their 2025-26 campaign, picking up two consecutive wins to kick things off. Not only that, but Victor Wembanyama is putting himself in the early-season MVP conversation, averaging 34.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks through two games, while shooting 63.6% from the field.

Of course, Wembanyama has had some help, with reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle making a big difference as the team's second-leading scorer. However, the Spurs are still missing some major pieces heading into game three.

The Spurs are set to host the Brooklyn Nets for their home opener on Sunday afternoon, but their injuries are certainly stacking up.

Spurs are missing a few key players

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox
Mar 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Spurs released their injury report ahead of Sunday's game, noting five players who will be sidelined against the Nets. De'Aaron Fox (right hamstring strain), Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain), Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery), Jeremy Sochan (left wrist sprain), and Lindy Waters III (bilateral eye procedure) are all ruled out for Sunday's game.

Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, standout forward Jeremy Sochan, and key big man Kelly Olynyk all have to wait another game to make their season debut, while backup center Luke Kornet is set to miss his first outing since signing with the team this offseason. With all of these players sidelined, the Spurs' depth will certainly be tested.

Luckily, they are going against a Nets team that has yet to win a game this season.

Nets' injury report vs. Spurs

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas
Oct 22, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) drives in during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

While the Nets are at a serious talent disadvantage against the Spurs, they have a leg up on San Antonio with their health.

The Nets have ruled out Haywood Highsmith (right knee surgery recovery), Drake Powell (right ankle sprain), and Danny Wolf (left ankle sprain), while they have upgraded Cam Thomas to available despite dealing with a nasal fracture.

Thomas, who had some contract drama over the offseason, has been Brooklyn's leading scorer through two games this season, averaging 24.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Nets have a very intriguing group of players on their roster this season, and while they are certainly not as good as the Spurs, they are capable of giving San Antonio some trouble on Sunday.

In their last outing, the Nets kept it close with the star-studded Cleveland Cavaliers, losing by just seven points after battling back from a 25-point deficit. Still, even with a slew of injuries, the Spurs should be able to take care of business in their home opener.

The Spurs and Nets are set to tip off in San Antonio at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News