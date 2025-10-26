Spurs' Depth Will Be Tested vs. Nets With Packed Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to an ideal start to their 2025-26 campaign, picking up two consecutive wins to kick things off. Not only that, but Victor Wembanyama is putting himself in the early-season MVP conversation, averaging 34.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks through two games, while shooting 63.6% from the field.
Of course, Wembanyama has had some help, with reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle making a big difference as the team's second-leading scorer. However, the Spurs are still missing some major pieces heading into game three.
The Spurs are set to host the Brooklyn Nets for their home opener on Sunday afternoon, but their injuries are certainly stacking up.
Spurs are missing a few key players
The Spurs released their injury report ahead of Sunday's game, noting five players who will be sidelined against the Nets. De'Aaron Fox (right hamstring strain), Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain), Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery), Jeremy Sochan (left wrist sprain), and Lindy Waters III (bilateral eye procedure) are all ruled out for Sunday's game.
Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, standout forward Jeremy Sochan, and key big man Kelly Olynyk all have to wait another game to make their season debut, while backup center Luke Kornet is set to miss his first outing since signing with the team this offseason. With all of these players sidelined, the Spurs' depth will certainly be tested.
Luckily, they are going against a Nets team that has yet to win a game this season.
Nets' injury report vs. Spurs
While the Nets are at a serious talent disadvantage against the Spurs, they have a leg up on San Antonio with their health.
The Nets have ruled out Haywood Highsmith (right knee surgery recovery), Drake Powell (right ankle sprain), and Danny Wolf (left ankle sprain), while they have upgraded Cam Thomas to available despite dealing with a nasal fracture.
Thomas, who had some contract drama over the offseason, has been Brooklyn's leading scorer through two games this season, averaging 24.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Nets have a very intriguing group of players on their roster this season, and while they are certainly not as good as the Spurs, they are capable of giving San Antonio some trouble on Sunday.
In their last outing, the Nets kept it close with the star-studded Cleveland Cavaliers, losing by just seven points after battling back from a 25-point deficit. Still, even with a slew of injuries, the Spurs should be able to take care of business in their home opener.
The Spurs and Nets are set to tip off in San Antonio at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.