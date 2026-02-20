Spurs Extinguish Suns 121-94 in Austin, Extend Win Streak to Seven Games

AUSTIN - The San Antonio Spurs blocked out the Suns by a score of 121-94 at the Moody Center, pushing their league-best win streak to seven games.

Stephon Castle led the way with 20 points on just 11 shots to go with four assists, three steals, and hard-nosed defense. Victor Wembanyama logged 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the blowout. San Antonio won the paint 48-36, and led for 92% of the contest. The Spurs are now 39-16 on the year, second in the West.

Seeing all the phones out for player intros is a good reminder that there’s a lot of folks going to their first game of the season, maybe their first game ever



Lots of excitement in the building pic.twitter.com/DryVXSRVuQ — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 20, 2026

In the first game back from the All-Star break, both teams showed a bit of rust out of the gate. Victor Wembanyama got some oohs and aahs out of the Austin crowd with a pair of blocks on the same possession.

Devin Vassell got into an early flow, hitting three jumpers as he found his spots. Stephon Castle started the game with a clear directive to get inside Devin Booker's jersey and perhaps even under his skin. On one play, there was a bit of jawing back and forth as Castle grabbed Book 94 feet from the inbound, chasing him over two screens before an errant pass and a turnover.

"I thought he did a phenomenal job," Mitch Johnson said after the game. "I thought he matched the physicality very appropriately. And I think we did a good job as a team, and he did definitely set the tone and took charge, but I thought we did a really good job of running through screens."

"I'm just a competitor on that end," Castle said. "That's the type of energy and aggressiveness that I might bring on that end. Whether I felt that was an illegal screen or not, you know, the next play, I'm still trying to fight through it."

Luke Kornet made his impact felt off the bench, finishing lobs and putbacks and generating extra chances on the offensive glass.

"I thought he was extremely consistent," Johnson said. "Obviously, he had almost a double double in 16 minutes. But even again, the screening, the spacing, the recognition and communication. On defense, he's just so valuable in so many impactful ways without the basketball."

Booker spent about 12 minutes of game time in the back as the Spurs built their lead out. When he came back in briefly, the chippiness continued as Castle remained all over him and Phoenix's screeners did their best to respond with some roughness of their own. Booker played just 9 minutes in the first half, and while Castle picked up three early fouls he finished the half with 13 points and four assists on just six shots.

Sometimes it’s just that easypic.twitter.com/GKl2mvZ2RJ — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 20, 2026

Out of halftime, Booker stayed off the court and missed the rest of the game with hip soreness. De'Aaron Fox got after it after a slow start to the game. Wemby hit Castle for 3, then Fox hit Wemby for 3, then Fox hit Vassell for 3. Castle picked up two more fouls in the first five minutes of the half, giving him five for the game.

WEMBY SAYS HOOK EM 🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/knLWAtc6fM — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 20, 2026

Victor Wembanyama went fully insane in the third quarter, a game wrecking force on both ends. he tallied another block right at the apex, and threw down a preposterous dunk through the defense from well outside the restricted area.

"San Antonio, they're my people, but Austin, they're my people as well," Wembanyama said after sporting burnt-orange kicks and throwing the horns in celebration. "They obviously welcome us very well, and they show much love."

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA IS IN ATOMIC KAIJU MODEpic.twitter.com/gOdildRVpn — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 20, 2026

Castle came back in, and with the shot clock winding down elbowed his way into a mid-range jumper thay he drilled. San Antonio led 98-71 after three quarters.

Harrison Barnes heated up to start the fourth as the Spurs kept taking turns putting it on Phoenix. With 10 minutes left in the game and a 31-point lead, Mitch Johnson called out the third stringers to give them a chance.

"I think when we play the right way in terms of pace and space and share the basketball, we have a lot of dynamic offensive players, so I do think we have the potential to have different guys have good nights," Johnson said. "I think that's something that we have continued to empower each other and try to celebrate where, if someone has it going, and it's not you, it's your teammate, let's feed them."

San Antonio has one more game at Moody, and if they beat the lowly Kings on Saturday they'll reach 40 wins before 20 losses.