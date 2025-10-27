Spurs Remain Without Key Players In Injury Report vs Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs will look to continue their impressive 3-0 start as they welcome the Toronto Raptors to the Frost Bank Center on Monday night.
After a dominant opening week that has the basketball world buzzing about Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are proving that last season's struggles are something of the past.
While both teams are dealing with injury concerns, the Spurs' situation has been challenging.
San Antonio will be without five players for Monday's contest, though the team's scorching start to the season shows that they clearly have not missed a step.
Multiple Players Still Sidelined
According to the NBA's official injury report, the Spurs will be missing Jeremy Sochan (left wrist sprain), De'Aaron Fox (right hamstring strain), Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain), Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery), and Lindy Waters III (bilateral eye procedure).
Head coach Mitch Johnson will have to once again dig deeper into his rotation, but with the young talent that the Spurs possess, it makes it a tad bit easier.
Sochan, the versatile forward, has been a cornerstone of San Antonio's defensive identity, and Fox's hamstring issue continues to keep the guard sidelined as he works his way back to full health.
Kornet is also a big missing piece, as playing alongside Wembanyama has been an early-season treat to watch for Spurs fans.
For the Raptors, they'll receive good news as Jakob Poeltl has been cleared to play and will be available wearing a face mask. The former Spur returns to San Antonio for the first time this season and is one of the most underrated big men in basketball.
Victor Wembanyama's Scorching Start
Despite the mounting injuries, the Spurs' early-season success can be attributed to one player taking the league by storm: Victor Wembanyama.
Through the first three games of the season, Wembanyama has been nothing short of spectacular, winning the opening NBA Player of the Week award.
His combination of size, physical traits, and basketball IQ continues to perplex opponents, and he's playing with a confidence that suggests he's ready to take the next step in his game. Monday night's game against Toronto is certainly winnable, even for the shorthanded Spurs.
If the Spurs can maintain their defensive intensity and ball movement against a talented Raptors squad despite the injuries, they'll be in an excellent position to push their record to 4-0.
While Poeltl's return adds a familiar face and legitimate interior presence for the Raptors, San Antonio's home court advantage and momentum from their hot start should be all they need. Tip-off at the Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.