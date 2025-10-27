Inside The Spurs

Spurs Remain Without Key Players In Injury Report vs Raptors

The San Antonio Spurs are still banged up but riding the momentum of early-season success as the face the Toronto Raptors

Grant Mona

Oct 26, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs will look to continue their impressive 3-0 start as they welcome the Toronto Raptors to the Frost Bank Center on Monday night.

After a dominant opening week that has the basketball world buzzing about Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are proving that last season's struggles are something of the past.

While both teams are dealing with injury concerns, the Spurs' situation has been challenging.

San Antonio will be without five players for Monday's contest, though the team's scorching start to the season shows that they clearly have not missed a step.

Multiple Players Still Sidelined

According to the NBA's official injury report, the Spurs will be missing Jeremy Sochan (left wrist sprain), De'Aaron Fox (right hamstring strain), Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain), Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery), and Lindy Waters III (bilateral eye procedure).

Head coach Mitch Johnson will have to once again dig deeper into his rotation, but with the young talent that the Spurs possess, it makes it a tad bit easier.

Sochan, the versatile forward, has been a cornerstone of San Antonio's defensive identity, and Fox's hamstring issue continues to keep the guard sidelined as he works his way back to full health.

Kornet is also a big missing piece, as playing alongside Wembanyama has been an early-season treat to watch for Spurs fans.

Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl; San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama
Nov 5, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in the second half at the Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

For the Raptors, they'll receive good news as Jakob Poeltl has been cleared to play and will be available wearing a face mask. The former Spur returns to San Antonio for the first time this season and is one of the most underrated big men in basketball.

Victor Wembanyama's Scorching Start

Despite the mounting injuries, the Spurs' early-season success can be attributed to one player taking the league by storm: Victor Wembanyama.

Through the first three games of the season, Wembanyama has been nothing short of spectacular, winning the opening NBA Player of the Week award.

His combination of size, physical traits, and basketball IQ continues to perplex opponents, and he's playing with a confidence that suggests he's ready to take the next step in his game. Monday night's game against Toronto is certainly winnable, even for the shorthanded Spurs.

If the Spurs can maintain their defensive intensity and ball movement against a talented Raptors squad despite the injuries, they'll be in an excellent position to push their record to 4-0.

While Poeltl's return adds a familiar face and legitimate interior presence for the Raptors, San Antonio's home court advantage and momentum from their hot start should be all they need. Tip-off at the Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News