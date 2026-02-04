The Spurs are set to face the Thunder for the fifth and final time this season, and San Antonio might be without their pair of young star guards while Oklahoma City will sit eight rotation players.

Stephon Castle (adductor) and Dylan Harper (ankle) are both listed as questionable on the latest injury report from the team. Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan remains listed as out with a strained quad as San Antonio reportedly works the phones trying to find a deal for him by the NBA trade deadline at 2 p.m. central on Thursday. The team says Lindy Waters III is also out with a left knee hyperextension.

Kelly Olynyk, a veteran on an expiring contract worth $13,445,122, has also been listed as questionable for tonight with a sore left foot. His contract has long been seen as a potential trade chip for San Antonio at this deadline.

It's highly unlikely that the Spurs are considering moving Castle or Harper in a trade. Castle missed the previous game against Orlando after a disruptive travel day, and Harper is a new addition to the injury report after shining in the game against the Magic with 15 points and 5 assists off the bench.

Both Castle and Harper have been vitally important for the Spurs this year, especially in matchups against the Thunder. Castle is San Antonio's leading scorer against OKC, averaging over 21 points and 5 assists per game and shooting 50% from 3 in the previous four contests. His turnover troubles seem to be exacerbated by Oklahoma City's top-notch defense, which has forced him to cough it up over four times per game this year.

Harper has been steady against the Thunder, averaging 9 points and 4 assists while hitting a third of his 3-point attempts. Having both of those guys in the lineup has proven to give the Spurs a bit of an advantage in attacking OKC from a variety of different angles and matchups.

The Thunder had a rough month of January by their standards, and they're dealing with injuries of their own. Jalen Williams was already going to be out with a hamstring, and Ajay Mitchell was downgraded to out after missing yesterday's game with an abdominal strain.

Even more significantly, the team announced Wednesday that reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered an abdominal strain against the Magic and will be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

After the Shai news broke, Oklahoma City made their official injury report and listed basically their whole rotation as out. OKC is on the second night of a back-to-back set, and the Spurs have probably been resting up since returning home on Sunday after a travel day that was long, hectic, and briefly scary. It looks like the Thunder are punting tonight.

They'll sit Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Ousmane Dieng, Luguentz Dort, and Isaiah Hartenstein. San Antonio may have an easier time winning tonight, but they definitely won't get any useful tape ahead of a potential playoff series between these two teams.

Injuries will rob us of one of the more fun individual matchups of the whole season between Steph Castle and SGA. San Antonio's second-year stud has guarded SGA for over 21 minutes this season according to the NBA's matchup data, the second-most minutes of anyone in the league. In that time he's held Gilgeous-Alexander to just 31.6% from the floor.

Shams Charania broke the news Wednesday afternoon that the Thunder made a deadline deal to acquire 21-year-old guard Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers for this year's Rockets first-round pick and three second rounders.

Expect a heavy dose of Victor Wembanyama, and keep an eye on who the Thunder use to guard him. OKC likes to use a smaller wing to get under Wemby's skin and let Chet Holmgren roam. Jalen Williams has checked Wembanyama the most out of anyone on the Thunder, followed by Alex Caruso and then Chet. Caruso is the only one holding Wembanyama under 50%.

When

8:30 p.m. Central

Where

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch

ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Injury Report

SAS:

Jeremy Sochan (quad) - OUT

David Jones Garcia (two-way) - OUT

Lindy Waters III (knee) - OUT

Kelly Olynyk (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Stephon Castle (adductor) - QUESTIONABLE

Dylan Harper (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

