Victor Wembanyama Achieves Goal of Making Spurs History After Heat Win
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most decorated organizations in NBA history. In the last 30 or so years, they've won five championships, drafted generational talent, and been one of the all-time dynasties, making the playoffs in nearly every season.
One thing they've never done? Start the NBA season with a 5-0 record — until tonight. Led by star big man Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat 107-101 to secure a first in franchise history.
In the win, Wembanyama finished the game with 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. He clearly has taken another leap this season, completely taking over NBA social media by storm with every highlight play that seems unfathomable at times.
Victor Wembanyama Manifesting The Spurs Start
It's worth noting that Wembanyama really wanted this win and to make franchise history. With a 3-1 record entering the game, the Miami Heat weren't an opponent the Spurs could overlook. With quality players in Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and more, it wasn't going to be a walk in the park for a team that has had Wembanyama's number since entering the league.
After improving to 4-0, Wembanyama voiced to the media that this was something that he wanted to accomplish.
"I'm surprised," the 21 year-old said. "I'm really surprised. Especially (because the Spurs) have the highest win percentage in the last 30 years or whatever. Wow... Let's beat that record."
San Antonio is continuing to impress this early on. Led by Wembanyama, of course, the Spurs were projected to win around 40-45 wins for the 2025-26 season, but no one expected this strong a start to the year.
They're still missing star point guard De'Aaron Fox, which means upon his return, they could be even better than they are now. A lot of their success obviously revolves around Wembanyama's play, like tonight against the Heat.
It may be too early to tell, but the Spurs could be a legit threat in the playoffs once this team gets to full strength. Factor in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper looking good this year so far, top teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets might be hoping to avoid them come playoff time.
The Spurs might be off to a 5-0 start, but the reality is the season doesn't end here. They have several tests on the horizon, including matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors. If they can manage to win some of those games, it could serve as the wake-up call that the Spurs are legit.