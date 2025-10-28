Victor Wembanyama Joins LeBron James on NBA List After Big Game vs Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA, full of plenty of under-25 talent that has them projected to be a contender for years to come once this team can establish itself as a legit playoff roster. However, those playoff hopes could be coming soon, as the Spurs improved to 4-0 on the season with a win over the Toronto Raptors.
It was another strong performance from Stephon Castle, who scored 22 points as he builds off his Rookie of the Year campaign from last year. However, the talk of the town remains Victor Wembanyama, as the third-year center had 24 points and 15 rebounds in the victory. In doing so, he joined elite company, including LeBron James, on an exclusive list.
According to Jordan Howenstine of Spurs PR, Wembanyama joined Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, and Vince Carter as the last five players to score 1,000 field goals in less than 25 points. This is over stars like Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Edwards, all players who were high-level scorers since joining the NBA.
Wembanyama still hasn't even hit 125 games yet, as Monday was his 121st game of his NBA career, with 71 of those coming during his rookie season. If Wembanyama continues to produce like this early in his career, he'll continue to hit milestones and could start earning some serious accolades before he reaches his prime years.
Wembanyama's Season So Far
As of now, Wembanyama, through four games, looks as though he'll firmly be in the MVP race, especially with San Antonio's hot start. Fans can expect some regression as the schedule gets harder, but San Antonio's next real test is almost two weeks from now when they face the Houston Rockets on November 7th.
Through four games this year, Wembanyama is averaging 31.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game, and continues to score from inside the arc instead of the high three-point volume he had last season. If he keeps up this level of play, it'll be difficult for voters to leave him off the All-NBA First Team, which would be a major accomplishment for him.
Wembanyama and the Spurs will now have some much-needed time off, but will be back in action on Thursday to host the Miami Heat. With a strong frontcourt in Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware, Wembanyama might have his toughest challenge yet waiting for him.