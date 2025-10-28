Victor Wembanyama Wants to Make Spurs History vs Heat
The Spurs face the Miami Heat on Thursday night, and they have a real chance to do something the franchise has never done before.
San Antonio has matched their best start four times in franchise history, most recently in 2017, but they've never gotten to five wins to open a season - that's something Victor Wembanyama wants to change.
Wemby's Bold Statement
When Spurs reporter Hector Ledesma told Wembanyama that the Spurs have never started a season 5-0 in franchise history, his response was simple and powerful.
"Spurs have never went 5-0?... Let's beat that record," Wembanyama said.
That's it. No long speech. No hesitation. Just confidence and a hunger to make history.
A New Mindset
It just shows how much Wembanyama's mentality has changed heading into his third NBA season.
After missing the end of last year with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, the 7-foot-4 center has come back with a completely different approach. He's not just playing basketball anymore, he's on a mission to win.
"Because we're all tired of losing. That's the truth," Wembanyama said after the season opener against Dallas. "I saw what it's like to be confronted with potentially losing a lot, whether it's your career or your health. I'm not taking this for granted anymore."
Through four games, Wembanyama is putting up 31.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game, which are MVP-level numbers.
Why the Spurs Are Different This Year
The Spurs have gotten contributions from everyone. Stephon Castle, last year's Rookie of the Year, continues to play well alongside Wembanyama, Harrison Barnes brings veteran leadership and Devin Vassell provides scoring punch.
This isn't a one-man show anymore, and last season, San Antonio went 34-48 and missed the playoffs again.
The Spurs opened last season by not winning their fourth game until November 7, but this year, they already have four wins before Halloween. If it wasn't clear before, it's very clear that Victor Wembanyama is a special talent. If there's anyone who can lead the franchise to its first 5-0 start in history, it would be Wembanyama. However, the biggest prize would be winning a championship.
The truth, as Wembanyama said, is that this team is tired of losing. Based on their start and their star's new mentality, those losing days might finally be over. At the same time, the young team can't get too ahead of themselves.