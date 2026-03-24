Wemby Blocks and Alley-Oops the Heat to Death

The Heat team that Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs visited Monday night isn't a threat for the title, but they're a threat on any given night.

Heat Culture means that Erik Spoelstra's team wants to be "the hardest-working, best-conditioned, most professional, unselfish, toughest, meanest, and nastiest team in the NBA." They even wrote it on the court at one point. Nonsensical grammar aside, the Heat are generally pretty tough and mean and well-prepared. This year they're pushing the boundaries of pushing the pace.

Wembanyama didn't appear to care much about any of that as he assembled an absurd highlight reel in Miami, finishing with 26 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 blocks to lead San Antonio to the 136-111 win.

Victor “The Idea” Wembanyama tonight:



• 26 POINTS

• 14 REBOUNDS

• 5 BLOCKS

• 4 ASSISTS

• 11/22 FG

• 26 MINUTES PLAYED pic.twitter.com/8L8aYcq8Br — Bala (@BalaPattySZN) March 24, 2026

Wemby wasted no time getting started, opening the game with an alley-oop dunk off a feed from Stephon Castle, who added 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the blowout.

Spurs started the game running this action twice in a row. Gonna be something to watch out for in how they attack Bam! pic.twitter.com/h4bHD1twn8 — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 23, 2026

The Heat did a decent job hanging with the Spurs in the first five minutes or so, but didn't have the fuel or horsepower to keep up in the boat race they chose. San Antonio sliced through Miami like a 50-foot cigarette boat up on plane, showing off a loud, sparkly paint job with only the engine submerged as the rest glides above.

Speaking of which, Wembanyama kept going back to that play where he soared over the defense, caught a pass and caught a body. He finished a handful of alley-oops in the game, and seemed to up the difficulty score as he went.

There was a possession where Castle rifled the ball all the way down the court to Wembanyama under the basket, who caught with one hand and in one fluid motion saved it by whipping it to De'Aaron Fox in the corner. Fox faked, drove baseline, and lobbed it back to Wemby for a dunk.

That play highlights another thing that stuck out from Wembanyama in the win: his passing. The 7-foot-5 superstar was dropping dimes in this game, with four assists and even more solid feeds that didn't end in made baskets. His 8-foot wingspan allows for some passes that nobody else can even attempt.

Ladies, get you a man with an 8ft wingspan! pic.twitter.com/WYlBntK5UE — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 24, 2026

Hilariously one of the only weaknesses in Wembanyama's game is throwing lob passes it always seems like he thinks he's throwing it to himself. He did get one to Carter Bryant, though it's not clear if that's because Wembanyama lobbed the pass into a range appropriate for humans or because Bryant can jump into low orbit.

Bryant showed off those hops on a block where he just kept ascending in a way that seemed to defy the laws of nature and physics both.

Carter Bryant jumped so high for this block he could’ve made an omelette pic.twitter.com/wNpgFmJWLu — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 24, 2026

Wembanyama's shot blocking frustrated Spoelstra, who genuinely could not believe that some of the blocks were legal.

600 Career blocks for Wemby! And it’s so good Spoelstra has a lot of choice words for the refs afterwards! 😂 pic.twitter.com/xcAT2EuYKv — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 23, 2026

Soon after Wembanyama once again victimized Norm Powell, who thought his layup attempt would be safe if he protected it with the rim. He thought wrong, as Wemby followed him under the basket and stuffed it in an impossible spot before the ball left Powell's hand.

If you look closely enough, you’ll see Norm Powell completely reevaluate his basketball career! pic.twitter.com/WpEFiYfy3l — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 23, 2026

The blocks were impressive and scary, and he established a no-fly zone in the paint through fear. Miami scored just 40 points in the paint for the game. On the NBC broadcast, Jordan Cornette delightfully, hilariously, and accurately likened Wembanyama on defense to a chatty Cathy who shuts down any juicy gossip with her mere presence. You know better than to say anything around them.

Keldon Johnson and rookie Dylan Harper each added 21 points off the bench, and Fox had 14 points and 6 assists. The Spurs are now 54-18 on the year, 22-2 since the start of Febraury as they try to chase down the Thunder for the first overall seed.