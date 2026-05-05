SAN ANTONIO — Julian Champagnie didn't have much to say about his 3-point shot that bounced off the front iron with a Game 1 victory on the line.

"It felt solid," the forward said, visibly upset at the San Antonio Spurs' 104-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night. "That's all I got. Missed a shot. On to the next."

Champagnie side-stepped Timberwolves center Naz Reid to get an open shot from the right wing in an attempt to undo a nine-point Minnesota lead. Instead, the miss secured a 1-0 series lead for the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Spurs had much more to point to beyond a missed 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

"(I can) start by making some shots," Victor Wembanyama said of personal adjustments he can make. "I have to use (a lot of) my energy, obviously ... on one side of the court. On the other side, I used too much energy on things that didn't really help our team. That's on me."

May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) and forward Julius Randle (30) block out San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half during Game 1 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Wembanyama finished Monday night with 12 blocks — an NBA playoff record — 15 rebounds and 11 points, recording the first playoff triple-double of his career on a night he would have liked back. He and De'Aaron Fox combined to shoot 10-for-31 from the field with nine turnovers, matching the Timberwolves' collective figure.

Similar to an early-season game against the Phoenix Suns when Wembanyama finished with nine points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field, the Frenchman was thrown off by Minnesota's increased physicality and defensive scheme.

"I didn't have the grasp on the game,' Wembanyama admitted.

Dylan Harper led the way for the Spurs in scoring with 18 points in 28 minutes. Behind him, Champagnie scored 17 points with three 3s; Julius Randle paced the Timberwolves with 21 points in 41 minutes, and Anthony Edwards supplied 18 points off the bench.

Mitch Johnson gave praise where it was due.

“They did what they do," the coach said. "They’re physical. They guard the basketball really well … they did a good job there. In the first half, I thought we were a little indecisive.”

#Spurs coach Mitch Johnson on his team’s offensive struggles: “They did what they do. They’re physical. They guard the basketball really well … they did a good job there. In the first half, I thought we were a little indecisive.” #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) May 5, 2026

As the Spurs prepare for Game 2 at home, they'll focus more on executing the game plan they've relied on all season rather than overhaul it. Harper, echoing what Champagnie and Johnson said before him, remained optimistic in that regard.

"I feel like ... pounding and pounding at the game plan is the biggest thing for us," Harper said. "Just stick(ing) to our principles, playing our brand of basketball."

Johnson, meanwhile, will continue to trust the two stars who have delivered in big games countless times. Asked about Fox and Wembanyama's struggled, he lauded the duo.

“I have no concerns about De’Aaron Fox or Victor Wembanyama’s box score," Johnson said decisively. "They’ll be better. We’ll be better for them.”

Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves from Frost Bank Center is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Central on ESPN.