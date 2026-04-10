Why It's Better For Wembanyama to Meet 65-Game Minimum Against Dallas

SAN ANTONIO - Victor Wembanyama needs to play at least 20 minutes in one more regular season game to be eligible for awards, and for several reasons Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks is probably the best option for the Spurs and their superstar.

Wembanyama is officially listed as questionable for Friday night, and we probably won't have an answer one way or the other until after he goes through pre-game warmups. He left Monday's win over the 76ers with a bruised rib, and according to the team and multiple media reports he avoided a serious injury.

"Not sure, but he's improved quite a bit, so I don't think it's a long-term concern but we'll obviously be very cautious in the situation and circumstances we're under," coach Mitch Johnson said before Wednesday's win over Portland.

Wembanyama was initially listed as doubtful for that game and then ruled out in the morning. Asked if he would only play the 20 minutes required for the game to count, Johnson responded with more reassurance and a joke.

"Haven't got that far but he is improving and we'll just kinda take it day by day and see how it goes... it won't be 45," he said with a smile.

Wembanyama is considered an obvious choice for Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All NBA, likely to finish second in MVP voting as long as he meets the NBA's much-derided 65-game minimum for award eligibility.

"I understand the spirit of the rule," Johnson said. "I understand, at least from my perspective I think the intention behind it and like all rules, rules are hard because there's a lot of context, so I'm not a big rule guy, but I understand them and try to play within them when necessary and appropriate. It's a tough deal, and I get it on both ends."

In the absence of such a rule the Spurs would probably shut Wembanyama down for the rest of the regular season and let him rest until his first-ever playoff game. If he has to suit up for one of the two remaining contests, there are many reasons to do it against Dallas instead of Denver.

On a practical level, getting this out of the way earlier will give Wembanyama an extra two days of rest for the postseason. The Mavericks have nothing to play for other than ping pong balls, while that season finale could be very important for a Nuggets team currently locked in a three-way battle for the third seed. A motivated Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon pose a far greater threat to Wemby's ribcage than the depleted Dallas frontcourt featuring Marvin Bagley III and Dwight Powell, both questionable for Friday as the injury report features 13 Mavericks.

If the Nuggets do wind up holding on to the third seed, San Antonio and Denver would be on a collision course for a second-round playoff series. Wembanyama has only played in one of the previous three meetings between the two teams this year, and minimizing the amount of tape and experience that Denver has against Wemby would certainly be a tactical advantage.

Friday night's game has no impact on the Spurs, who are guaranteed the second-overall seed in the playoffs behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is excellent, and recorded back-to-back games of 51 points and 45 points in the last week. He's listed as probable with a left wrist sprain, coming off a rough shooting performance in a loss to Phoenix.

WHO:

Dallas Mavericks, (25-55, L2)

San Antonio Spurs (61-19, W2)

WHEN:

Friday, April 10 (Tipoff 7:00 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

KENS 5

INJURY REPORT:

DAL:

Cooper Flagg (left wrist sprain) - PROBABLE

Moussa Cisse (two-way) - PROBABLE

Tyler Smith (two-way) - PROBABLE

John Poulakidas (two-way) - PROBABLE

Marvin Bagley III (left shoulder impingement) - QUESTIONABLE

Dwight Powell (left hip soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Daniel Gafford (rest) - DOUBTFUL

Naji Marshall (left hip contusion) - DOUBTFUL

P.J. Washington (left elbow sprain) - DOUBTFUL

Caleb Martin (right plantar fascia) - DOUBTFUL

Brandon Williams (illness) - DOUBTFUL

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) - OUT

Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) - OUT

SAS: