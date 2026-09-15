SAN ANTONIO — The NBA is getting a new look this season, and Julian Champagnie is offering an early glimpse at what it will look like for the San Antonio Spurs.

Nike unveiled its NBA Standard Issue Collection ahead of the 2026-27 season, introducing a league-wide apparel line that will be worn by players during warmups, practices and travel. The collection spans all 30 teams and includes hoodies, pants, T-shirts and shorts.

Champagnie modeled pieces from the Spurs' collection as part of the rollout, showcasing the new team-specific designs with training camp just two weeks away.

Sep 9. 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) poses for a photo while wearing Nike's newly released NBA Standard Issue Collection. | Photo via @spurs on X, formerly Twitter.

"Basketball is more than a game," Nike Basketball vice president and creative director Ross Klein said via press release. "It's a culture and a form of self-expression. This collection celebrates the attitude, creativity and individuality of today's hoopers, combining bold team identity and modern style so fans can show their connection to the game in their own way."

While the collection — announced last Wednesday — gives the league a unified overall look, each team received its own graphics and design details. Nike created the apparel in two general styles, pairing oversized graphics with more understated team treatments.

The designs were developed using feedback from more than 400 elite high school players, 100 NBA players, all 30 teams and basketball players and fans around the world. Nike says the input helped shape the comfort, fit and appearance of the new apparel.

"This collection represents the next evolution of our partnership with Nike, redefining how team identity and basketball culture are expressed across the league," NBA Global Head of Merchandise Partnerships & Business Affairs Michael Brady said.

Nike has officially unveiled its "NBA Standard Issue Collection" ahead of the 2026-27 regular season.



Players will wear pieces from this collection, including hoodies, pants, T-shirts and shorts, during warm ups, practices and while traveling. Take a look. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/R46aVSGZM3 — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) September 9, 2026

The NBA Standard Issue Collection also incorporates several of Nike's new technologies, including Aero-Fit and "bouncy fleece," both of which are designed to provide lightweight breathability and moisture management. Custom hardware, braided drawcords, woven labels and other details are included throughout the line.

Nike's rollout comes as the league prepares to turn its attention toward the upcoming season. For Champagnie and the Spurs, the new apparel will soon move from promotional photos to everyday use with training camp set to begin in two weeks.