SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two months after news of an apparent cheating scandal involving San Antonio Spurs play-by-play broadcaster Jacob Tobey broke, the 29-year-old ended his social media hiatus to announce he will remain with the team.

"I thank the Spurs for allowing me time to step away to sort out issues in my personal life," Tobey shared on X, formerly Twitter on Friday in his first post since July 6. "I understand that I will have to regain trust within the organization and across our community, a community where I will continue to be present with enthusiasm and passion."

Tobey joined the Spurs in 2024 following legendary broadcaster Bill Land's retirement, partnering with Sean Elliot to call regular season games for local audiences. Before moving to Texas, the Massachusetts native spent four years as a sports anchor at 9NEWS in Denver.

In May, Tobey wrapped up his second season and served as a team spokesperson during a playoff preview at Frost Bank Center, fielding questions about the expected atmosphere, the Spurs' bright future and how much he'd enjoyed living in San Antonio.

"There's nothing like the playoffs," he began, "and in San Antonio, it's totally different."

San Antonio Spurs play-by-play broadcaster Jacob Tobey announced on X, formerly Twitter on Friday that he will return to the baseline for the 2026-27 season. | Headshot via San Antonio Spurs' 2025-26 Media Guide.

Two months later, stories shared from his personal Instagram account accused him of cheating on his "girlfriend of six years" with Loren Waters, the sister of then-Spurs guard Lindy Waters III. At the time, Front Office Sports reported Tobey was "out" over the incident.

While neither the Spurs nor Tobey publicly confirmed the allegations, Tobey changed all of his social media accounts to private and went nearly a month without posting. The time, he said in his statement, was spent "sorting out" issues in his personal life.

The Spurs, who made no official announcement for Tobey's return, have yet to address any allegations made against their broadcaster. Front Office Sports stands by its original reporting and claims Tobey's exit was "reversed," as opposed to falsely reported.

I thank the Spurs for allowing me time to step away to sort out issues in my personal life. I understand that I will have to regain trust within the organization and across our community, a community where I will continue to be present with enthusiasm and passion. I believe I… — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) September 4, 2026

Since the end of their playoff run in June, the Spurs have retooled their roster around Victor Wembanyama, notably adding Tobias Harris, Tarris Reed Jr. and Jayden Quaintance to the fold to help bolster both their shooting and center depth.

Of their list of standard free agents, Jordan McLaughlin and Harrison Barnes have re-signed on one year deals. Absent from that group is Waters, who remains a free agent heading into his sixth season in the NBA. The Spurs still have one open roster spot remaining, but for financial reasons, a reunion between Waters and the team is unlikely.

Tobey, meanwhile, will now begin preparing for the 2026-27 season back in the saddle.

"I believe I have the best job in the world," Tobey concluded in his statement on X. "(I'm) thrilled to be able to continue as the team’s play-by-play announcer."