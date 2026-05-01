SAN ANTONIO — Beyond supplying the San Antonio Spurs with their second-round playoff matchup, Tuesday night's festivities between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves served a greater purpose: they rendered the regular-season finale moot.

On April 12, a showdown between San Antonio and Denver with Western Conference Playoff implications on the line saw the winner deciding the fate of the latter. A Spurs win meant the Nuggets would own the No. 4 seed and face the No. 5-seeded Houston Rockets. A Nuggets win meant facing the No. 6-seeded Timberwolves instead.

Chris Finch took his opponent's choice personally.

"Denver had that choice of who they wanted to play," the Timberwolves coach began after securing a 4-2 first round series victory over the Nuggets, "and they chose us."

Tuesday's 110-98 victory by Minnesota set the stage for a Western Conference Semifinals duel between it and San Antonio. The Spurs, who took care of the scrappy Portland Trail Blazers in five games to secure their first postseason series victory since 2017, were waiting.

"I don't think we need any extra time to wait and see which one we're going to play," Stephon Castle said before Minnesota's win. "I think we're ready."

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

This season, the Spurs finished 1-2 against the Timberwolves. The two squads' first meeting was marred by early-season shooting woes, while a subsequent contest on the road came down to a final missed 3-pointer by De'Aaron Fox.

Their third and final meeting served as a vehicle for a larger NBA debate. Between Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards, neither is keen on claiming the "face of the league" title. Especially not Minnesota's star.

"That's what they got Wemby for," he said during All-Star Weekend in 2024.

Edwards — the league's third-best scorer — suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise while attempting a block against the Nuggets in Game 4, which is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks. Finch noted the shooting guard tends to operate ahead of schedule with injuries; Minnesota expects him to face the Spurs before the series ends.

Donte DiVincenzo, who averaged 12.2 points on 40 percent shooting from the field this season, will miss the remainder of the postseason and most of next year with a torn Achilles he suffered in the first quarter of the same game.

Ayo Dosunmu, who missed Game 6 with right knee soreness after scoring 42 points in Edwards' absence during Game 5, is expected to return for Round 2.

“We’ve got to get healthy, somehow, these next few days," Timberwolves forward Julius Randle said on ESPN's broadcast, "but ... we feel we have enough guys to step up.”

With their 4-2 series victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves advance to the Western Conference Semifinals and will face the #Spurs. Game 1 in San Antonio is set for Monday night. #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) May 1, 2026

In two appearances against Minnesota this season, Victor Wembanyama has averaged 34 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 48 percent shooting from the field.

Beyond Rudy Gobert, who played a large role in Nikola Jokic's 12-percent decline in shooting percentage compared to his season average, Wembanyama will be tested by a physical Jaden McDaniels on defense. Castle, who has struggled to score on the Timberwolves this season, will also have his work cut out for him.

San Antonio, like it has all year, welcomes the challenge.

"We have a lot of things we can be better at, but we’re ready to step up to the plate and swing,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “That’s a fun thing to be a part of.”

Winning their first playoff series against the Trail Blazers helped the Spurs gain confidence given higher stakes. Facing a team with multiple years of postseason experience, they'll be forced to play mistake-free basketball in order to advance again.

"They have a really good player," Finch said. "A generational talent. They're playing with a ton of attitude, and they look like they're playing with a lot of fun and confidence."

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves from Frost Bank Center is set for Monday evening. Tipoff TBD.