One All-NBA Voter Thought There Were Five Players Better than Victor Wembanyama This Year

SAN ANTONIO -- Everybody can agree that Victor Wembanyama is one of the top five players in basketball this season.

Everybody, it seems, except for one awards voter who decided to spoil an otherwise-unanimous selection to First Team All-NBA. The Spurs' superstar received 99 out of 100 possible votes for first team, with a lone dissenter deciding that he belonged on the Second Team.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2025-26 Kia All-NBA Team.



The complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7NbX05bwr2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 24, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic were the only players who finished ahead of Wemby in MVP voting, and they were also the only guys who got all 100 votes for First Team. Cade Cunningham and Luka Doncic round out the league's top five players, according to the voters.

In his third season, this is the first All-NBA selection of Wembanyama's career. It's the first time a Spur has made First Team since Kawhi Leonard did it in 2016-17.

Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season and became the first player to ever be unanimously voted as the Defensive Player of the Year, and the youngest to ever win the award. He made the All-Star Game as a starter and helped revitalize the whole weekend with his desire to compete.

"Defensively, he led the league in total blocks (197), opponent field goal percentage (40.7) and contested shots per game (9.3), while becoming the only player in the NBA to record at least 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 150 blocks and 50 steals this season," the Spurs said in a press release. "Wembanyama also became just the third player in league history to lead the NBA in blocks for the third consecutive season, joining Dikembe Mutombo and Marcus Camby, climbing to fifth in Spurs franchise history in blocked shots and ending the season with 627 in his career."

The Spurs won 62 games this regular season, vastly overperforming expectations thanks in large part to Wembanyama's dominance. He and SGA are currently locked in a battle to decide if the Spurs or Thunder will advance to the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama has spoken honestly about his desire to win as many awards and accolades as possible as he chases greatness in his career. He admitted after his spectacular Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals that watching Shai win the MVP award he wanted before the game made it even more personal.

If Wembanyama is able to lift the Spurs out of a 2-1 series hole, perhaps he'll be able to convince that one voter that he's top five.