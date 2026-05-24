SAN ANTONIO — Atypical for a player dealing with an injury, De'Aaron Fox faced reporters Sunday morning at shootaround ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Fox set the record straight: he is not 100 percent healthy.

"I'm the same as I was before the series," Fox said, still nursing a right ankle sprain suffered in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves that kept him out of Games 1 and 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. "I don't feel great, but I'm able to play."

The San Antonio Spurs listed their All-Star point guard QUESTIONABLE for the first two games of their series against the Thunder before downgrading him prior to tipoff each time. Ahead of Game 3 in San Antonio, he and Dylan Harper received the same designation.

Harper, who went down in Game 2 with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury, hobbled to the locker room and did not return. He was later ruled out for the game.

"It pains me to see them in pain," Victor Wembanyama said, asked about the health of his teammates. "I trust that they're going to be healthy soon and come back. They should take care of their health ... like we did Game 1, we're going to have their back."

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) reacts after an injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during Game 3 of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In a shred of positive news for San Antonio, Harper's injury was clarified as right adductor soreness, meaning the rookie had avoided a more serious hamstring issue. Still, neither he nor Fox appeared to be themselves on the floor in the Spurs' 123-108 Game 3 loss.

Fox logged 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 50 percent shooting from the field in 31 minutes as a starter; Harper scored only six points on 2-for-7 shooting.

All Spurs coach Mitch Johnson could do was "tip his cap."

"Those guys are giving us all they got," Johnson said. "I commend them ... they're competing their ass(es) off ... that's probably where (it will be) until it's not."

Fox credited the Spurs' medical staff for his ability to play Game 3. In a joint decision made by the two point guards and the staff, Fox and Harper are completely off the injury report for Game 4. The only expectation is that they will play through their discomfort.

At this point of the season, it's almost a foregone conclusion.

"He's been dealing with (his) ankle for a little bit now," Devin Vassell said of Fox. "For him to go out there and play — you can see he's not 100 percent — just shows he's a warrior. He wants to win. He wants to compete ... credit to him. He didn't complain at all."

San Antonio caught a break after Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell was ruled OUT for Game 4 with a calf strain suffered in Game 3. Jalen Williams, still battling the hamstring that kept him sidelined for half of the first round against the Phoenix Suns and all of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, remains QUESTIONABLE.

The Spurs know how dangerous the Thunder is, even without a few key pieces. In that sense, they hope Fox and Harper can help turn the tide and even the Western Conference Finals.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday evening's Game 4:

WHO:

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1)

#2 San Antonio Spurs (1-2)

WHEN:

Sunday, May 24 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

NBC and Peacock

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Nothing to Report

OKC:

Ajay Mitchell (calf) - OUT

Thomas Sorber (ACL) - OUT

Jalen Williams (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE